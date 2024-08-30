Herald Suites brings back its all-occasion Packed Meals, available for takeout

MANILA, Philippines — When the pandemic struck, Herald Suites swiftly adapted to a reality of limited mobility by introducing its packed meals service to ensure its patrons could continue to enjoy high-quality dining despite the lockdowns and social distancing.

This service went beyond just providing food; it was about delivering comfort and convenience during a period of uncertainty.

Now that the world has returned to normal, Herald Suites Packed Meals Service is back! Whether you're craving a delicious meal at home, organizing a business meeting, or hosting a gathering, it’s the best way to go!

Rediscover the goodness and the delicious variety of meals from pandemic-era favorites like: Herb Roasted Chicken, Pan Seared Sole Fillet, Roast Pork Loin, Beef Fillet Mignon, etc.; specially put together by Herald Suites kitchens.

Place those Packed Meals orders today and enjoy the convenience and service that has remained popular in these post-pandemic times.

To place an order, call us at (02) 7759-6270 to 81 local 2126 or 0945 412 9763.

