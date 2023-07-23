^

Fashion and Beauty

Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 10:20am
Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis shine at GMA Gala 2023
The biggest stars attend GMA Gala 2023 on July 22, 2023. From left are Vice Ganda, Marian Rivera, Kylie Padilla, Heart Evangelista and Anne Curtis.
Nice Print via GMA Network Twitter

MANILA, Philippines —"It's Showtime" co-hosts Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda looked radiant, while GMA-7's most popular screen goddesses Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista and Jennylyn Mercado owned the red carpet at last night's GMA Gala 2023 held in Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The biggest stars of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 partied the night away in their best looks as the gala and the stars dominated social media trends, particularly Twitter. 

Vice Ganda lived up to his moniker "Unkabogable" as he walked the red carpet in a sparkly gown with a white feather boa. 

His "Showtime" sestra, Anne Curtis, looked simply elegant in a white Saint Lauren gown, complimented by clip-on bangs and accessories from Tiffany. Her look is obviously inspired by Audrey Hepburn's famous movie character, Sabrina. 

Marian Rivera was another effortless beauty in a white plisse gown as she walked down the red carpet with her equally gorgeous husband, actor Dingdong Dantes. 

Jennylyn Mercado was a vision in green as she strutted with her husband, actor Dennis Trillo. 

Heart Evangelista lived up to her chic fashionista vibe by donning a Schiaparelli creation. 

Newly engaged couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque walked the red carpet together, looking genuinely happy to attend the gala. 

Kylie Padilla channeled her famous character, Amihan, from the 2016 fantasy show "Encantadia" in a custom Ehrran Montoya gown. Her TV sisters, Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez, also made their presence known on the red carpet. 

