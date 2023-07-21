^

'It's Showtime' hosts among Kapamilya stars eyed to attend GMA Gala 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 4:05pm
'It's Showtime' hosts among Kapamilya stars eyed to attend GMA Gala 2023
The July 1, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime."
ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — This year's GMA Gala may be seeing some special attendees in the guest list.

GMA's Senior Vice President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes said in an interview with entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas that non-GMA artists will be going to the GMA Gala 2023.

"It might be the event of the year kasi nandiyan, of course, ang ating artists pero invited din lahat ng partners natin, those na naka-collaborate natin," said Gozon-Valdes. "So, pati 'yung mga artists that we worked with na not from GMA will also be there, so we’re very excited."

This fuels the speculations that a number of Kapamilya stars (stars associated with ABS-CBN) may be attending the GMA Gala 2023 following the recent collaborations between ABS-CBN and GMA. Their most recent one is the airing of ABS-CBN's noontime variety show "It's Showtime" on GMA's GTV since July 1.

Related: 'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production

Entertainment columnist Salve Asis said that "It's Showtime" hosts Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro are the primary stars who will lead the Kapamilya contingent.

Vice was recently spotted hanging out with Kapuso stars (stars associated with GMA-7) Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi, Ken Chan, Rayver Cruz and Rodjun Cruz. In a separate interview with Canlas, the host-actor expressed interest in bringing Kapuso and Kapamilya stars together in an event like the GMA Gala.

Vhong was seen taking measurements for an attire, which some guess is likely for the GMA Gala 2023. His "It's Showtime" co-host Anne Curtis was a guest on "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," where shared about "becoming" a Kapuso once again. She left GMA for ABS-CBN back in 2004.

GMA stars who will be attending include real-life couples, Rabiya Mateo and Jeric Gonzales, Paul Salas and Mikee Quintos and Klea Pineda and Katrice Kierulf. Derrick Monasterio and the previously mentioned Rodjun Cruz are also expected to grace the ball this Saturday, July 22, in Marriott Hotel, Pasay City. 

RELATED: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Julie Anne San Jose to guest on 'It's Showtime'

