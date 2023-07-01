^

Entertainment

'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 1:22pm
'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production
The July 1, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime"
ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" began a new chapter with a grand and explosive production to mark its first day being simulcast on GMA Network's GTV.

"It's Showtime" moved to GTV from TV5 after it declined the latter’s offer to move the show to a delayed telecast at 4:30 p.m. to give way to the new show to be hosted by former "Eat Bulaga!" mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

After a voiceover welcomed viewers to "It's Showtime" having a new home, host-comedian Vice Ganda kicked things off with an opening number of his song with DJ M.O.D. "Toxic Free."

As Vice finished the first verse, he was joined onstage by co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, Jugs Jugeta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, MC Muah, Lassy Marquez, Cianne Dominguez and Jackie Gonzaga. He ended the chorus with "Soaring higher and higher, let's celebrate together as one."

Anne Curtis then joined Vice, who was dressed like a Barbie doll, on singing duty as they were introduced by some members of dance group A-Team. After the song, other A-Team members danced with Vhong, Jhong, and brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

Related: ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

Amy briefly sang a cover of Rick Astley's "Together Forever" with singer Jolina Magdangal and comedienne Pokwang, while outside the studio, Teddy and Jugs sang The Turtles' "Happy Together" with singers Erik Santos and Mark Bautista.

Back inside the studio, Kim had a dance number with young actresses Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad and Barbie Forteza, as did Jackie with Chie Filomeno and Sanya Lopez.

Ryan, Ion, MC, Lassy and Cianne mingled with the audience that were mostly wearing "It's Showtime" bunny headbands that lit up. ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi were in the crowd showing their support and jiving along to the songs.

Anne then returned to the stage to perform Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand," screaming into the mic before she did, and when she finished the live feed cut to a pre-recorded video of Vice — still in Barbie hot pink and full of hearts — taking a helicopter ride from the ABS-CBN building in Mother Ignacia to the GMA building along Timog Ave.

Surrounded by GMA staff and more members of A-Team outside the building's main entrance, Vice performed a lively cover of The Wanted's "Glad You Came."

Related: ‘TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

When it cut back to the live feed, Vice continued the song with his fellow co-hosts and the Kapuso guest stars, finishing with exploding confetti and floating balloons.

"What's up, Madlang People?! It's Showtime!" Vice said, and everyone on stage and in the audience then sang the show's iconic theme song.

In lyrics that mentioned Kapamilya, the hosts made sure to also say Kapuso to acknowledge their new shared home. While the hosts sang, representatives from ABS-CBN and GMA were also dancing in their respective lobbies.

"Kapamilya, Kapuso unite! It's Showtime!" Vice exclaimed as everyone did the famous turn that ended the theme song. "Madlang People, ito na 'yun! Ang hindi natin inakalang mangyayari, it is really happening... ang pinakamatinding plot twist ng taon dahil ang Kapamilya at Kapuso ngayon ay pinag-isa!"

The hosts introduced and thanked Kapuso stars Rayver, Rodjun, Pokwang, Barbie and Sanya for joining the opening performance, and they all took turns greeting "What's up, Madlang People?!"

RELATED: 'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

IT'S SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

'Sa ngayon wala': Tito Sotto says Tony Tuviera not part of new TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Tito Sotto clarified that Tony Tuviera is not part of their upcoming noontime show on TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

By MJ Marfori | 15 hours ago
In this day and age where every adult is glued to their socials, the major networks know that television viewing will never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

Is Lorna Tolentino ready to fall in love again?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Following her stint in ABS-CBN’s longest-running drama series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Lorna Tolentino had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

Awra Briguela in police custody, faces charges after defending friends from harassers

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Awra Briguela was taken into police custody after being involved in a scuffle with several men in Poblacion,...
Entertainment
fbtw
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts excited to have 'It's Showtime' under GMA

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
New "Eat Bulaga" hosts Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya and Buboy Villar reacted on "It's Showtime" transferring to GMA-7's G...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

By Kang Jin-kyu | 4 hours ago
The robot successfully guided compositions, both independently and in collaboration with a human maestro who was standing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

By Maggy Donaldson | 5 hours ago
Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning "Little Miss Sunshine" and "Argo" actor known for his wry wit and improvisation skills, has...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

James Reid's latest collaboration sheds light on local skating community

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Singer-actor James Reid, in partnership with Johnnie Walker and Vice Asia, collaborated with a local skating group to highlight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

Suspense in Hollywood as actors poised to join writers on strike

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
This week, hundreds of high-profile actors including Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence signed an open letter...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Manila still sweet as vanilla&rsquo;: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

‘Manila still sweet as vanilla’: NCT DoJaeJung serenades Filo Czennies in 1st fancon in Philippines

By Lyka Nicart | 15 hours ago
Neon green lights once again lit up the Mall of Asia Arena as local fans of NCT — also called Filo NCTzens or Czennies...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with