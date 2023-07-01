'Kapamilya, Kapuso unite!': 'It's Showtime' debuts on GTV with star-studded production

MANILA, Philippines — Noontime variety show "It's Showtime" began a new chapter with a grand and explosive production to mark its first day being simulcast on GMA Network's GTV.

"It's Showtime" moved to GTV from TV5 after it declined the latter’s offer to move the show to a delayed telecast at 4:30 p.m. to give way to the new show to be hosted by former "Eat Bulaga!" mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

After a voiceover welcomed viewers to "It's Showtime" having a new home, host-comedian Vice Ganda kicked things off with an opening number of his song with DJ M.O.D. "Toxic Free."

As Vice finished the first verse, he was joined onstage by co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, Jugs Jugeta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, MC Muah, Lassy Marquez, Cianne Dominguez and Jackie Gonzaga. He ended the chorus with "Soaring higher and higher, let's celebrate together as one."

Anne Curtis then joined Vice, who was dressed like a Barbie doll, on singing duty as they were introduced by some members of dance group A-Team. After the song, other A-Team members danced with Vhong, Jhong, and brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

Related: ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

Amy briefly sang a cover of Rick Astley's "Together Forever" with singer Jolina Magdangal and comedienne Pokwang, while outside the studio, Teddy and Jugs sang The Turtles' "Happy Together" with singers Erik Santos and Mark Bautista.

Back inside the studio, Kim had a dance number with young actresses Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad and Barbie Forteza, as did Jackie with Chie Filomeno and Sanya Lopez.

Ryan, Ion, MC, Lassy and Cianne mingled with the audience that were mostly wearing "It's Showtime" bunny headbands that lit up. ABS-CBN president Carlo Katigbak and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi were in the crowd showing their support and jiving along to the songs.

Anne then returned to the stage to perform Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand," screaming into the mic before she did, and when she finished the live feed cut to a pre-recorded video of Vice — still in Barbie hot pink and full of hearts — taking a helicopter ride from the ABS-CBN building in Mother Ignacia to the GMA building along Timog Ave.

Surrounded by GMA staff and more members of A-Team outside the building's main entrance, Vice performed a lively cover of The Wanted's "Glad You Came."

Related: ‘TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

When it cut back to the live feed, Vice continued the song with his fellow co-hosts and the Kapuso guest stars, finishing with exploding confetti and floating balloons.

"What's up, Madlang People?! It's Showtime!" Vice said, and everyone on stage and in the audience then sang the show's iconic theme song.

In lyrics that mentioned Kapamilya, the hosts made sure to also say Kapuso to acknowledge their new shared home. While the hosts sang, representatives from ABS-CBN and GMA were also dancing in their respective lobbies.

"Kapamilya, Kapuso unite! It's Showtime!" Vice exclaimed as everyone did the famous turn that ended the theme song. "Madlang People, ito na 'yun! Ang hindi natin inakalang mangyayari, it is really happening... ang pinakamatinding plot twist ng taon dahil ang Kapamilya at Kapuso ngayon ay pinag-isa!"

The hosts introduced and thanked Kapuso stars Rayver, Rodjun, Pokwang, Barbie and Sanya for joining the opening performance, and they all took turns greeting "What's up, Madlang People?!"

RELATED: 'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5