Romance is in the air

An exquisite red Christmas tree, dazzling archways, and larger-than-life romantic swans. Romance was definitely in the air as SM Aura Premier ushered in the holiday season with a “Romantic Christmas Garden” theme and dazzling archways.

Taguig City Vice Mayor Ricardo Cruz, Jr. attended the launch with former Mayor Freddie Tinga and his family. They were welcomed by SM Prime Holdings executive committee chairman Hans T. Sy and his son SM Engineering Design and Development president Chico Sy, as well as SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, and SM Aura AVP for Operations Bernice Baculi.

Power Impact Dancers entertained guests with their enchanting masquerade performance featuring memorable scenes from The Phantom of the Opera, as well as The Crown and Bridgerton. It was an unforgettable presentation, dahlings, filled with merriment and the holiday spirit.

There’s an elegant dining area where SM Aura Premier customers can have Royal High Tea with a selection of premium tea blends from T2, an Australian tea brand, served in fine porcelain. It is available from Thursdays to Sundays in December.

For inquiries, visit @SMAuraPremier on Facebook and Instagram.

* * *

At SM Aura Premier, mallgoers are greeted with scarlet and crystal Christmas trees.

The gift of relaxation

The best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season is the gift of relaxation in the form of Ogawa Chairs.

The creator of innovative and award-winning wellness massage chairs and mobile products has something for everyone on your list. Check these out:

Master Drive AI. More than a massage chair, Master Drive AI offers a therapeutic massage experience by combining eastern medicine and advanced AI Care. Its smart technology detects and analyzes your aches and pains and recommends the best massage for you.

Master Drive Plus or Master Drive Premium Leather. This chair identifies your acupuncture points and creates the most human-like full-body massage experience.

Smart Vogue Plus. Sleek, stylish, and compact, the Smart Vogue Plus has eight different full-body massage programs and a zero-gravity feature that makes you feel like you’re floating.

Former Taguig Mayor Freddie Tinga with his wife Kaye and children Kerry, Kristian and Kyle.

Smart ReLuxe. It boasts different massage programs that cater to the whole family’s different lifestyles.

Smart Jazz. For music lovers, give a massage chair that serenades with its immersive surround sound system to help soothe the senses.

Shop online via www.ogawaworld.net.ph/ and get your Ogawa massage chair delivered right to your doorstep.

For info, follow @OGAWAPHILIPPINES on Facebook