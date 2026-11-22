Miss Universe 2026 names 75th edition selection committee

The Miss Universe 2026 all-female panel of judges include (from left) Vicki Vlahos, Solange Tuyishimi, Miss Universe 2024 Viktoria Kjaer Theivig, and Maria Jose Unda. The Miss Universe 2026 coronation night will be held in San Juan, Puerto on November 24, 2026 (November 25 in Manila).

MANILA, Philippines – A day before the preliminaries, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) finally divulged the names of the judges that will make the 2026 selection panel.

They are Agueda Lopez, Taty Guiribitey, Vicki Vlahos, Solange Tuyishimi, Signe Zeikate, Maria Yanez, Joyce Giraud, Maria Jose Unda, and Miss Universe 2024 Viktoria Kjaer Theivig.

Interestingly, the MUO is back to an all-female panel of judges. Will they come up with a unanimous vote or will they have an eclectic choice? In a few days we will know.

In three days, a new Miss Universe will be crowned. Outgoing titleholder Fatima Bosch of Mexico will bequeath her title to the new winner.

Catch the exciting 75th edition finale on November 24 (November 25, 8 a.m. in Manila) on ABS-CBN. Stay tuned!

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