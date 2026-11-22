Fearless forecast: Miss Universe 2026 pre-preliminaries Top 20

Miss Universe 2026 top contenders (from left): Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines, Angela Aumonier of Great Britain and Garance Authie of France. The Miss Universe 2026 coronation night willl be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 24, 2026 (November 25, 8 a.m. in the Philippines).

MANILA, Philippines – We will play the pundit once again. But this time, we’ll attempt a first cut prediction. In years past, we did our forecast after the preliminaries.

Based on runway skills at the pre-pageant events, including quips from short interviews and how they look alongside other aspirants, here are the delegates we feel would make it to the first cut:

France (Garance Authie)

The former Miss France organization did not want to send a candidate this year. So, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) took over the reins and Raul Rocha appointed Authie as France's representative. Observers say she’s the "anointed" one to win the title.

Philippines (Bea Millan-Windorski)

This staunch environmental crusader is ready as ready can be, in all aspects of the competiton. Supporters are wishing her the best of luck.

Puerto Rico (Jennifer Barreto)

Her compatriots want her to duplicate Denise Quiñones' victory in 2001 on the home court the second time.

Colombia (Maria Alejandra Lopez Perez)

Aficionados say the MUO ought to make her win to atone for Ariadna Gutierrez’s humiliation in 2015.

Venezuela (Clara Vegas Goetz)

It’s been 13 years since they won a title in Russia. Can they still make it without Osmel Sousa?

United States (Justus Kelly)

Though they no longer own the MUO, people still expect them to be a default placer.

Malta (Francesca Mercieca)

After last year’s semifinal finish, will they continue the streak?

China (Shiqi Wang)

As outgoing continental queen of Asia, will they still have the luck this year?

Myanmar (May Grace Parry)

She is one of the surprise wins in Southeast Asia and one of this year’s dark horses.

Czech Republic (Dominika Viktorie Kotouckova)

After claiming victories from the other Alpha pageants, will thy finally complete the required title and become a powerhouse?

India (Kaziah Liz Mejo)

One of this year’s youngest, can she fight it tooth and nail with the veterans?

Australia (Caitlin Worthington)

The last time they got the crown was in 2004. Will 2026 be a lucky year for the Land Down Under?

New Zealand (Georgia Waddington)

The year 1983 will always be New Zealand's banner year. Can they make it to the top again with Georgia?

Great Britain (Angela Aumonier)

With consistent placements of late, will they finally hurdle the race to the Top 5?

South Africa (Bajabulise Thela)

It’s been a while since Zozi wore the crown. Are they back in the game?

Botswana (Dabilo Moses)

Wendy made their country proud in 1998. Are they ready to claim their second?

Chile (Dominga Lopez)

Can Dominga duplicate Cecilia Bolocco’s victory in 1987?

Ecuador (Dahlia Estefania Bularam Pazmiño)

Their highest Top 5 placement was in 2013 in Moscow. Will they do it again?

Brazil (Marcella Kozinski)

This country is one of the consistent placers year in and year out. Will they continue the streak?

Zimbabwe (Roseanna Hall)

This emerging African nation has been sending strong delegates lately. Will they make the cut in Puerto Rico?

Catch the 75th Miss Universe pageant on ABS-CBN Kapamilya Channel on November 25 (8 a.m. Manila time). Stay tuned!

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