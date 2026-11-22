Basic nail care tips for frequent mani-pedis

Giving your nails a break from all the buffing and chemical and UV exposure involved in nail art is essential to nail care.

MANILA, Philippines – Having manicures and pedicures is a very common practice these days. People go to the salon or call for home service to have their nails cleaned and then colored after. Even men have picked up the habit of having their finger and toe nails cleaned, although most of them opt for colorless nail polish just for glow or none at all after the nails have been cleaned, trimmed, and buffed up.

Young women, meanwhile, have made nail art a part of glamming up for a birthday party, debut, prom, or school-related gathering they are attending. While youngsters of yesteryears contented themselves with multi-colored nail polishes and stickers or glitters on top, their modern counterparts get nail extensions complete with nail polish and all the works done.

A glamorous look, it seems, has become incomplete without the magic of perfectly manicured fingers and toes. Add French tips and glossy colors to that, and a mani-pedi session has truly evolved into a form of art and self-expression.

The problem is that intricate and elaborate nail art use gel polish, dip powder, acrylic extensions, as well as studded and magnetic designs, which include whimsical fruit and beach designs in playful jelly-like 3D art, Met Gala-approved metallic nails with chrome accents, or even fool-proof dainty gemstone flowers. They are all artificial and made with chemicals that, when used continually, with nay a break, may harm the core of the nails and cause serious problems.

First and foremost, you need to take care of your nails and keep them healthy. Dermatologist Sharon Osmeña Lim, MD, FPDS, DPSV, reminds that playing with colors and embellishments should not get in the way of taking care of one’s actual nails.

Causes of nail changes

“What may look pretty on the surface may be covering an entirely different story underneath. Our nails can provide us with clues and hints about our health as a whole,” said Dr. Lim. “Keep an eye out as changes in nail color, its texture, shape, and even its strength, can point to underlying medical conditions, such as nutritional deficiencies, infections, and possibly even cancer, which will definitely require further attention.”

Healthy nails usually feel smooth, strong, and are uniformly pink with white tips, Dr. Lim said. She underscored that unusual changes in the nails should not be overlooked.

When nails feel brittle or break easily, this may be linked to many causes, which can include poor nutrition, fad diets, decreased circulation, or trauma from excessive manipulation during a mani-pedi session. Brittle, discolored nails can also be the result of harmful exposure to chemicals or even excessive chemicals in nail polish and cuticle removers, excessive removal of the nail itself, traumatic removal of ingrown nails, as well as excessive removal of the cuticle that is meant to protect the nails.

Unsightly discolored or yellowish nails may be caused by nail polish stain, but it can also signal a fungal infection. Moreover, horizontal ridges across the nails, known as Beau’s lines, may stem from an illness or injury. In addition, dents or pits on the surface of the nail may also be linked to skin problems, including psoriasis.

“Discoloration, changes in color or thickness, swelling of the finger or toe, separation of the nail from the nail bed, and pain require medical evaluation, especially if the condition worsens over time or does not resolve on its own. This is particularly crucial for individuals diagnosed with systemic diseases like diabetes, kidney disease and other conditions that may affect wound healing,” Dr. Lim added.

She also noted that these changes may also be related to other illnesses, such as anemia, thyroid problems, and issues with circulation.

“While we cannot diagnose a health issue just by basing it on the changes in one’s nail appearance, it can serve as a starting point for further assessment by a medical professional,” she said.

Regular manicures with gel nails and nail art can also affect nail health, the MakatiMed doctor stressed. This is primarily due to the cocktail of chemicals in nail products, the nail’s exposure to the UV curing lamps, and the application and removal processes of nail extensions and gems that can weaken the natural nail plate over time.

Tips for nail health

Dr. Lim stressed that taking care of your nails should go beyond the regular sessions you have with your go-to nail technician.

It is important to maintain proper hygiene and habits to keep your nails strong and healthy, especially if you love wearing nail art designs.

“Make sure that your nails are always kept clean and dry to avoid bacteria and fungi from growing as they thrive in moist environments. A good practice is to use a non-fragrant, mild cleanser and to always dry your hands after being exposed to water or chemicals,” Dr. Lim advised.

“Avoid frequent hand-washing and nail-biting and picking, as well as using your nails as tools for opening hard containers. When handling chemicals, wear gloves as a precautionary measure,” she added.

Finally, Dr. Lim strongly advised going bare. “Give your nails a break from all the buffing and chemical and UV exposure. Allotting recovery time after treatments can reduce risks of long-term damage that may be harder to reverse, or worse, cause permanent damage.”

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