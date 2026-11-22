Binibining Pilipinas queens, MMFF 2026 stars grace Araneta tree lighting

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens were present at the Araneta City tree lighting in Cubao, Quezon City on November 19, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens Gwendolyn Meliz Soriano (International), Sasha Lali Belle Lacuna (Globe), Julianne Rainne Antonio (1st runner-up) and Tracy Mae Sunio (2nd runner-up) together with celebrities from the Metro Manila Film Festival 2026 graced the Araneta City tree lighting at the Coliseum Plaza.

Perennial guest Vice Ganda led the other celebrities in greeting the spectators aside from regaling them with performances.

The celebrity lineup included Diamond star Maricel Soriano, John Arcilla, River Phoenix, and Brent Manalo, among others. Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte was the event's guest-of-honor.

This year’s giant tree dazzles with 10,000 bulb lights, more than 4,000 ornaments, including colorful balls, candy canes, and gift boxes, as well as a sparkling 12-foot topper inspired by the iconic Rockefeller Center tree.

A grand fireworks display culminated the event, illuminating the night sky above Araneta City and marking the official start of the yuletide season.

This beloved holiday tradition began in 1981. The giant tree has moved in various locations across Araneta City through the years. In 2026, the iconic yuletide centerpiece found a new home at the Coliseum Plaza (the space once occupied by the Fiesta Carnival), the newest public space within its modernizing estate.

The jam-packed event was hosted by Ralph de Leon and Aiyana Perlas.

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