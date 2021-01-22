Why hiring a lawyer is a must: Enchong Dee explains

MANILA, Philippines — You may think that you will get by in life without ever consulting a lawyer or legal counsel. Well, that's not necessarily true as there are life decisions that will require you to seek legal advice.

Actor Enchong Dee made sense when he included hiring a lawyer as one of his New Year resolutions. He revealed it was part of his "adulting" experience.

1. To help create better career, business decisions

"Marami akong contracts with my businesses and career. Ang hilig ko to say 'yes' verbally and, with my experiences last year, I feel like it's important that I should align my legal responsibilities para lang you can avoid 'yung mga problems sa future," he explained during a recent vlog on his YouTube channel.

2. To be better prepared with consequences

Enchong continued that it is a matter of being prepared with the consequences of every decision he makes. He is not only an actor but also an endorser and a business owner.

3. For less stress in the future

"This is something that I'm not sure everyone can relate pero mas mabuti na 'yung tinatanggal natin 'yung mga bagay na bibigyan tayo ng stress in the future. So as simple as hiring a lawyer so that they can align everything, shield you with all the stresses in the future," he added.

4. To make sure your every move, even noble intentions, are in accordance with law

A lawyer affirmed the soundness of the actor's resolution.

Kathleen Piccio-Labay, a partner at Labay, Madamba and Piccio (LAMP) Law, cited Article 3 of the Civil Code of the Philippines.

"'Ignorance of the law excuses no one from compliance therewith.' For example, you want to engage in a business, you need to know the requirements or the things that are prohibited. It boils down to Art. 3 of the Civil Code," she stressed.

Piccio-Labay, who also hosts the advocacy show against online sexual exploitation called "Cyberchat," shared that there may be things that seem good or done with "noble intentions" but maybe a violation of the law.



Among these is simulation of birth, a common occurrence in many adoption cases in the country. This can occur whenever prospective parents or guardians willfully give their legal name to the child without undergoing the legal adoption process.

"For example, 'yung iba nagsisimulate pa ng birth para madali nila maapon 'yung baby pero hindi nila alam na crime pala ang simulation of birth and pwede na rin pala sila maging suspected perpetrator of human trafficking," Piccio-Labay cited.

She also works for an anti-slavery organization known as the International Justice Mission and hosts "Cyberchat," an online advocacy show on sexual exploitation.

Piccio-Labay was the lead prosecutor of the May 2020 case of American child sex offender David Timothy Deakin who was sentenced by the Angeles City Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 58 of large-scale human trafficking. The Associated Press deemed it as "one of the largest seizures of potentially illicit digital content in the country."

