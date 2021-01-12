Healthier 2021: Enchong Dee shares New Year's resolutions

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enchong Dee shared some of his New Year's resolution on his YouTube channel last Sunday, January 10.

You'd be surprised at some of this resolutions that you'd never thought would make sense to your overall health and wellbeing.

Take care of your gut

At the top of his list is taking care of his gut — that often overlooked part of the digestive system.

"Noong 2020 na-realize natin how important it is to take care of our health. For that to happen, I also found out that it is important to take care of our gut. Dapat nagsisimula mula dito because from immune to respiratory system, lahat ng kinakain natin, it all goes through our gut," Enchong relayed.

The gut has microbiomes, which are microorganisms living in the intestines. According to the the article "What's an unhealthy gut? How gut health affects you?" in healthline.com, a person has "about 300 to 500 different species of bacteria in his digestive tract." It added that while some of these are harmful, many are "incredibly beneficial and even necessary to a healthy body."

According to Dr. Eammon Quigley, in his study titled "Gut Bacteria in Health and Disease," published in the "Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology," the presence of a wide variety of these "good bacteria" in the gut can "enhance your immune system function, improve symptoms of depression, help combat obesity, and provide numerous other benefits."

There's a reason why probiotics have suddenly become quite popular these days, with many brands readily available in many convenience stores.

Start your day right with prayer, meditation

Enchong said that he felt less stressed whenever he does this first thing in the morning.

"Mas naging kalmado ako, mas naging less stressful sa akin 'yung mga nangyayari sa buong buhay ko, which alam naman natin last year, sobrang daming unexpected things na nangyari. Isa talaga sa dapat nating ina-alagaan is our mental health."

He shared that prayers and meditation exercises are easily accessible through YouTube.

Keep your posture because it makes a good impression

Everyone's guilty of slouching. Not does it only not look good with a bent back, it is also bad for one's posture. Enchong is also guilty of it.

"Since I started swimming, may problem na ako with my posture, my back. Parang feeling ko, because my shoulders gotten so wide, so heavy, my tendency is to slouch and it is not nice because yung first impression sa'yo ng tao when you're slouching, parang pakiramdam nila mababa 'yung self-esteem mo. And it also helps with the way you carry yourself," said the former De La Salle University varsity swimmer.

Cut your screen time

Enchong is guilty as charged. He used to be one of those who is perpetually glued to his gadgets. We all know how harmful blue light from devices is to our overall health.

His most used app is the mobile game "Call of Duty." But he is about to change it.

"If you can, if we can, kahit papano reduce our screen time, at least we can focus more in the important stuff that we need to accomplish every day. Just be mindful, be responsible."

Get your voice from the diaphragm

Enchong said that not only singers have to do that but most people should, too.

"I keep telling myself to get my voice from the diaphragm because mas maganda 'yung delivery of words, delivery of script. You can do more range kapag umaarte ka when you're in front of the camera because you can go on and on, and keep on talking and share about all the good information when you have the right voice to use. 'Yan 'yung magiging instrument mo," said the actor who, has also started co-hosting the latest season of the hit reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

Feed your mind with the correct 'fuel'

Listening to podcasts like his "The Budgetarian" and Ted Talks helped him a lot, especially when dealing with stress.

"I told myself for 2021, I will update myself, I will encourage myself to continuously listen to podcasts because it really helped me especially in handling stress, handling the pressure of being just locked in your house. If we can educate ourselves with the things that are available online. Just get something from that. You don't have to force yourself to do this and that. Small steps. 'Yung self-growth na sinasabi ko kanina, this is a start."

Maintain healthy relationships

With a healthy mind and body comes an emotionally sound being. Enchong admitted that just like everybody, he's had his "MMK" ("Maalaala Mo Kaya") moments with his family, but it's all in the past now. The important thing is he has learned his lesson.

"I always believe na walang argument na hindi nare-resolve through a proper conversation. So 'yun, kausapin natin 'yung mga tao na feeling natin nagkaroon tayo ng misunderstanding, ng falling apart. This is the perfect time for you to do that because it is the start of the year. Sabi nga natin, 2021 is the good restart, 'di ba? Let's start the year right, let's start the year light."