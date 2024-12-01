'Kwentong Kahoy' featuring wood art ongoing at Laguna exhibit

MANILA, Philippines — "Kwentong Kahoy," an exhibition featuring the wonders of artmaking with wood, is ongoing at the Sevina Park Pavilion in Biñan, Laguna, until December 2.

This collection is made up of selected artworks from the Cultural Center of the Philippines' 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection.

"Kwentong Kahoy" aims to introduce the public to the diverse forms of art created with wood, showcasing its adaptability and rich cultural significance. It offers an educational insight into the craftsmanship and creativity involved in wood art by exploring different techniques, such as carving and relief printing.

After all, wood has always played an integral role in human civilization, as it serves as both an artistic medium and a utilitarian object in our society.

As the third collaborative project between the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), which is the country’s premiere arts institution, and one of the most environmentally-conscious corporations, Arthaland, "Kwentong Kahoy" is geared towards encouraging appreciation for, and discovery of social, cultural, artistic, and environmental values from its exhibition.

With the ongoing rehabilitation of the CCP Main Building, the CCP has been proactive in bringing the message of arts and culture closer to the Filipino people, catering to wider audiences in the regions and other parts of the Philippines.

Rebab, Indonesia

“For the past 55 years, the CCP has been a strong advocate for a dynamic artistic landscape in the Philippines. Art is a multi-faceted treasure that reflects the rich tapestry of the human experience, and sustaining this vibrant landscape presents challenges. It requires not just patriotism, but also immense dedication. Having strong partners and good allies are essential to our success as well,” said CCP President Kaye Tinga.

Prior to the ongoing exhibition, Arthaland has successfully been hosting the featured collection in Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, which is known to be the world’s first EDGE Zero Carbon certified project, and in Cebu Exchange, which is the largest multi-certified sustainable office tower in the Philippines.

The exhibition has now moved to Sevina Park, which holds the distinction of being the first and only development in Southeast Asia to achieve Platinum certification under the LEED for Neighborhood Development and LEED for Homes categories and the very first to receive the BERDE Districts 5-Star rating.

This 8.1-hectare mixed-use development that boasts of over 60% green and open spaces, is envisioned to become a sustainable, close-knit community that lowers global carbon emissions, improves air quality, reduces electricity and water bills, and provides an environment for happier and healthier residents.

“Many may not be aware that art is a vital component of sustainability. We are very excited about this partnership, as it allows us to further contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Art helps people connect with nature and the environment, and in this case, the beauty and importance of trees in our daily lives,” said Jaime C. González, Vice Chairman and President of Arthaland.

This exhibition is set to broaden appreciation for Philippine art, especially for members of the Sevina Park community and Laguna residents in general. It also aims to promote the role and participation of visual artists in social and environmental discourse.

"Kwentong Kahoy" is open to the public and may be viewed from Monday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the duration of the exhibit. Sevina Park is located along Cecilia Araneta Parkway and is right beside the De La Salle University Laguna Campus. It is approximately 5 minutes away from the Laguna Boulevard Exit of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

'The Family' by Manuel Soriano

