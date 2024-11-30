Crypto boss eats banana art he bought for P365M

Chinese-born crypto founder Justin Sun eats a banana artwork composed of a fresh banana stuck to a wall with duct tape, in Hong Kong on November 29, 2024, after buying the provocative work of conceptual art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at a New York auction for $6.2 million (P365 million). The debut of the edible creation entitled 'Comedian' at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach in 2019 sparked controversy and raised questions about whether it should be considered art -- Cattelan's stated aim

HONG KONG, China — Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million (P365 million) on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall — by eating the fruit.

At one of Hong Kong's priciest hotels, Sun chomped down on a banana in front of dozens of journalists and influencers after giving a speech hailing the work as "iconic" and drew parallels between conceptual art and cryptocurrency.

"It's much better than other bananas," Sun said after getting his first taste.

"It's really quite good."

Titled "Comedian," the conceptual work created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold at a Sotheby's auction in New York last week, with Sun among seven bidders.