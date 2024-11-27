Before the curtains open: Theater actors reveal process before debut
MANILA, Philippines — It’s minutes before the opening show.
While some people enter the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Black Box Theater, others have already found their seats.
A mumble of multiple conversations filled the space, but behind the thick, black drapes, a different commotion was happening backstage.
First-time actors muttered lines under their breath, while some hummed the songs they would perform.
Back in the theater, the national anthem has been sung. The festival director, Karl Jingco, has come onstage to give the welcome remarks.
The Shorts and Briefs (SNB) Theater Festival, which started in 2014, has always been home to those of all ages and backgrounds who want to have a shot in theater.
“It’s a festival of first-timers,” Jingco said in an exclusive interview. “The less experience [in theater], the better.”
In its 10th year, the SNB festival showcased six original musicals, all composed of first-time composers, directors, and actors in musical theater.
Jingco also said the festival is not a competition, but a celebration.
“We celebrate the fear, that exciting energy [that] there is a space for first-timers to perform,” he added in his remarks.
“This is SNB 10.”
As the festival director stepped off the stage, the house lights dimmed until the whole area had been enveloped in total darkness.
The audience has fallen silent, ready to witness the six 15-minute musicals for two hours.
But for those behind the curtains, it has been months in the making before they could take centerstage.
Next year, Jingco and his team will hold an SNB Festival in Cebu. They will also conduct a student edition in 2025, going to different public schools.
The festival director has also invited interested people in the audience to join and watch out for the 11th SNB Festival, with the theme: “Shorts and Briefs by Night.”
Jingco said that SNB had come a long way in the past decade, from starting in school classrooms to using the CCP blackbox theater.
“Even if wala kang pera, will that stop you from creating?” he added.
The Shorts and Briefs Festival has been the starting ground for aspiring playwrights, directors, and actors in theater.
This year, the cast and crew braved the storm to strut their stuff and to get their chance in the spotlight.
For them, the show must go on. — Cherina Mae Gatapia (Philstar.com intern)