Call for entries to 73rd Palanca Awards for literature

MANILA, Philippines — The Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc. is now officially accepting entries to the 73rd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (Palanca Awards).

The most prestigious literary competition in the Philippines, the Palanca Awards invites all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages, whether based locally or abroad, to participate.

Authors are allowed to submit only one entry per category:

English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play



Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tula Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula



Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano



Kabataan Division – Kabataan Essay (English) and Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino)

The Kabataan Division, dedicated to young writers under 18 years old, is also now accepting submissions in its two categories.

Entries should consist of informal, personal essays on the theme:

“AI is rapidly transforming daily life, revolutionizing how we learn, analyze information and solve problems. How can I effectively use AI to enhance learning while maintaining personal responsibility, independent thought, and ethical integrity?” for Kabataan Essay (English); and



“Mabilis na binabago ng AI ang pang-araw-araw na buhay, binabago ang paraan ng ating pag-aaral, pagsusuri ng impormasyon, at paglutas ng mga suliranin. Paano ko epektibong magagamit ang AI upang mas mapahusay ang pag-aaral habang pinapanatili ang personal na responsibilidad, malayang pag-iisip, at integridad sa etika?” for Kabataan Sanaysay (Filipino).

Works eligible for the contest include those that were first published or produced between June 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, as well as unpublished or unproduced works. For the Dulang Pampelikula category, only unproduced works are eligible.

Entries that have received a prize in another contest before midnight of June 30, 2025 are not qualified.

Submissions must be done online through the Palanca Awards website at http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/. The Carlos Palanca Foundation will not accept printed or email submissions for any categories.

The deadline for submission of entries is on June 30, 2025.

For the official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Awards website. Inquiries and other concerns may be directed via email at <cpfoundation@palancaawards.com.ph> or landline at +632 8478 7996 and look for Ester Alfaro. You may also call or leave a message at this mobile number +63917 828 2762 (+63917 828 CPMA) to ensure that your inquiry is acknowledged and addressed in a timely manner.

All winners will be honored in a special ceremony later this year.

Stay tuned for further announcements by following the CPMA website and CPMA Facebook.

