Suckers for romance: Love, relationships top playlists, podcasts in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming service Spotify said that love and relationships are the most popular topics and genres for playlists and podcasts in the Philippines.

Based on data collected by the streaming service, there are 3.9 million love-related playlists in the Philippines — the biggest in Southeast Asia.

No other genre comes close for Philippine podcasts as the top spot, not even horror or comedy, which are usually the top genres in other Asian countries.

Nearly 80% of Filipinos believe audio is important when it comes to consuming content on love, dating and relationships.

More than half, at 53%, use audio as “sound therapy” to cope through rough moments, while 40% said podcasts help them discover other perspectives on love.

Spotify identified the artists, podcasts and even lyrics Filipinos listen to that led it to find the result of the survey.

The leading local artists were singers Zack Tabudlo, Sarah Geronimo, Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre, and the late Ric Segreto, as well as bands Ben&Ben, IV of Spades and December Avenue.

Songs by the aforementioned artists feature in the most commonly shared lyrics, such as Tabudlo's "Give Me Your Forever," Ben&Ben's "Leaves," IV of Spades' "Come Inside of My Heart" and December Avenue's "Bulong."

Other popular songs often shared are "Sino" by Unique Salonga, "An Art Gallery Could Never Be As Unique As You" by mrld, "Wakas" by Arthur Miguel and Trisha Macapagal, "Take All The Love" by Arthur Nery, and the latter's collaboration with Jason Dhakal "Happy W U."

Leading Filipino podcasts were "Barangay Love Stories," "Dear MOR," "Walang Kwentang Podcast," "The Comfort Room" and "Boiling Waters PH."

Because of the prominence of love and relationships for Filipinos, Spotify is planning developments geared toward the topic and collaborating with creators such as filmmakers Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac of the earlier mentioned "Walang Kwentang Podcast" and Kryz Uy and Slater Young of "SkyPodCast."

These include a Pag-Ibig Hub on the streaming service, video podcasts, and the availability of question-and-answer polls for listeners.

