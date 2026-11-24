The power of plaid woven in art

Forty years on, the bonds remained unbreakable — and the plaid never went out of style! Assumption College High School Batch ’86 recently celebrated four decades of friendship, creativity, and sisterhood with “The Power of Plaid: Road to Ruby,” a fundraising art exhibition held at León Gallery International.

Adding an artistic sparkle to the Ruby jubilation were alumnae artists Jia Estrella, Joanna Ongpin Duarte, Becky Lopez Ledesma and Karen Fabie Concepcion, who joined fellow batchmates and participating artists in showcasing their creative talents.

Assumption Ruby batch 1986

The exhibit was a wonderful expression of the camaraderie that has kept these Assumption alumnae connected through the decades. Organized in collaboration with J Studio and León Gallery, the exhibition was more than a celebration of artistic expression. It transformed friendship into a meaningful act of generosity, with proceeds supporting the Assumption Mission Schools.

This fundraising initiative was particularly timely as Assumpta Technical School in San Simon, Pampanga, had suffered severe flooding, disrupting classes for several months.

Ultimately, the exhibit proved that friendship, like fine art, only grows more beautiful with time — and that the Assumption spirit of service remained as vibrant as ever.