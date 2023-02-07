^

Health And Family

Sex expert offers advice to spice up Valentine's Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 6:25pm
Sex expert offers advice to spice up Valentine's Day
File photo shows a couple kissing each other's hands
Canva

MANILA, Philippines — With Valentine's Day fast approaching, the anticipated day offers an opportunity for couples to attempt doing more exploratory things in bed. 

Parental guidance is advised. 

There is nothing wrong with being adventurous when it comes to sex, be it experimenting with toys or creating a bucket list of things to try as a couple, as long as everything is consensual.

New York City-based sex educator and co-founder of Delicto Sarah Riccio offered some tips on how to "spice things up" this Valentine's Day with your partner.

Riccio acknowledged the nervousness that may be involved in trying new things, which is why it's important to address feelings of discomfort or performance anxiety, wants, needs, fears and safe words.

"Pressing the issue or trying to convince them is not a good idea either, and will likely only spark feelings of insecurity, inadequacy and resentment," said Riccio. "Instead, listen to your partner, validate their feelings and assure them that you only ever want to explore intimacy in a way that makes them feel comfortable and cared for."

One suggestion Riccio gave was using a mirror as couples can admire themselves mid-play and it can double as a new sensory experience and stepping stone for new positions.

Related: Let's talk about sex and pleasure

An example of a position to try is what Riccio refers to as Up-Close or Modified Missionary, wherein the receiver wraps their legs around their partner to be closer while the giver cradles their partner's head closer to their own.

"This slight modification allows players to hear and feel each other's breath and body movements in an incredibly intimate way," said Riccio.

Another example to try on Valentine's Day is sex from behind, more commonly known as "doggy-style," which Riccio noted is a flexible position to attempt.

"The romantic part about this position is that the giver is able to explore their lover's body from a new, exciting angle," said Riccio. "They can rub their partner's back while they receive, reach around their body to provide clitoral stimulation, whisper sweet nothings in their ear, or kiss the back of their neck."

Regardless of what new things to attempt on Valentine's Day, Riccio suggested revisiting the conversation after "doing more research together and establish effective ways of addressing wants, needs and fears."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore reacts to Andrew Garfield's revelation of six months no sex

SEX

VALENTINE'S

VALENTINE'S DAY

VALENTINES

VALENTINES DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sex expert offers advice to spice up Valentine's Day
2 hours ago

Sex expert offers advice to spice up Valentine's Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, the anticipated day offers an opportunity for couples to attempt doing more exploratory...
Health And Family
fbtw
Stressed? Anxious? Tips to find path to wellbeing
10 hours ago

Stressed? Anxious? Tips to find path to wellbeing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 10 hours ago
AXA Philippines, through its "Make Time for Me-Time" campaign, invited mediamen to an overnight retreat at the Anya Resort...
Health And Family
fbtw
National athlete Eva Madarang is proudly vegan
20 hours ago

National athlete Eva Madarang is proudly vegan

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 20 hours ago
The award-winning documentary on Netflix, The Game Changers, promotes the controversial message that “vegan is best.”...
Health And Family
fbtw
The bunnies hop to Banaue
20 hours ago

The bunnies hop to Banaue

By Vicky Veloso-Barrera | 20 hours ago
About this time a year ago I thought of providing rabbit plushies to go with my science-fiction series for kids The Sign of...
Health And Family
fbtw
The kids come to play futsal
20 hours ago

The kids come to play futsal

By Anna Martelino | 20 hours ago
The sixth edition of Liga Eskwela Futsal Festival was held last Jan. 28.
Health And Family
fbtw
Georgina Wilson advises fellow moms: 'Your body is intelligent. Listen to it!'
Exclusive
1 day ago

Georgina Wilson advises fellow moms: 'Your body is intelligent. Listen to it!'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After having three kids, all in their toddler years, and co-founding the lifestyle brand Sunnies Studios in 2013, it is safe...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with