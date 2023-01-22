Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, OPM stars join forces for Valentine concert

MANILA, Philippines — Do you want to take a trip down memory lane with the most popular Filipino love songs and ballads while remembering an episode of the popular advice show from the 1990s, "Love Notes," hosted by DJ Joe D'Mango? If this is your type of Valentine's Day concert, then the star-studded show "All Heart" is the show for you.

The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo are Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Afterimage frontman Wency Cornejo, Roselle Nava and Raymond Lauchengco.

The repertoire will be composed of the singers' greatest ballads that have become the soundtrack of real people's love lives, relationships and even weddings.

These include the APO's "Panalangin" and "Ewan," Wency's "Magpakailanman," the Neocolors' "Say You'll Never Go," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?" and Raymond's "So It's You," among many other hit songs.

The musical numbers will be interspersed by video interviews of real-life couples and the spiels of the former radio DJ. These videos and spiels were especially produced for the concert.

"All Heart" marks the first time that all the six singers are gathering for a Valentine concert.

Tickets to "All Heart" are available via Ticketworld.

RELATED: Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, other bands to perform in 'grandest' rock concert