List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

Vehicles pass through a gutter-deep flooded Taft Ave. in Manila on July 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Flooding incidents have been reported across several major roads in Metro Manila due to persistent heavy rainfall, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Monday, July 21.

In an alert issued at 10:18 a.m., the MMDA said seven areas in five Metro Manila cities experienced varying levels of flooding, though all remain passable to vehicles as of reporting.

Flooded areas by city

Mandaluyong

As of 9:41 a.m., the EDSA Shaw Blvd Underpass reported gutter-deep flooding but remains passable to all types of vehicles.

Manila:

At 9:41 a.m., Taft Avenue corner Padre Faura and Taft Avenue from Apacible to Escoda both reported half gutter-deep floods, passable to all vehicles.

By 10:10 a.m., Roxas Blvd P. Ocampo Intersection and Service Road also saw gutter-deep waters, but traffic flow remains unhampered.

Makati

Flooding was reported at Magallanes, Pasong Tamo at 9:54 a.m., with water levels reaching half-tire deep, still passable to all vehicle types.

As of 9:58 a.m., Magallanes, EDSA Chino Roces Northbound, also showed signs of flooding, though specific depth was not immediately provided.

Pasay

Andrews Ave. Tramo experienced above gutter-deep flooding at 9:43 AM, but vehicles can still pass through.

Parañaque

The MIA Coastal intersection reported gutter-deep (five inches) flooding at 9:53 a.m., which is still passable to all vehicle types.

Weather advisory in effect: Earlier in the day, at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible heavy rainfall over Metro Manila due to prevailing weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and stay updated through MMDA traffic alerts and official advisories.