^

Headlines

Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 7:34am
Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek
A Himawari satellite snapshot from the Japan Meteorological Agency as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 21, 2025 shows Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly 'Crising' in the Philippines) west off Luzon.
JMA / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, much of Luzon, and parts of the Visayas through Wednesday, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning of possible floods and landslides in areas at risk.

In its latest advisory, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is being enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Wipha located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. This weather system may dump up to 200 millimeters (about 8 inches) of rain in some areas, particularly those in elevated terrain or already soaked from previous rains.

Rainfall forecast

  • Monday (July 21): Up to 100 mm (4 inches) of rain is expected in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

  • Tuesday (July 22): Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro may receive 100 to 200 mm (4 to 8 inches) of rain. Up to 100 mm is likely in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental.

  • Wednesday (July 23): Up to 200 mm of rain is forecast again in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro. Other areas, including Metro Manila, Ilocos provinces, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol and parts of Western Visayas, may receive up to 100 mm of rain.

PAGASA said rainfall totals may be higher in mountainous areas. The impact of rains may worsen in locations that have experienced continuous precipitation in previous days.

Flood, landslide risk. Flooding and landslides are possible in affected provinces, particularly in Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and nearby areas in Luzon. In Metro Manila, occasional rain may lead to water pooling or localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rough seas are also expected in the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, with waves reaching up to 3.7 meters (12 feet). Small boats are advised not to venture out.

What’s causing the rain

The southwest monsoon is being intensified by Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly “Crising”), which was located 1,160 kilometers west of extreme northern Luzon as of early Monday. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 130 kph.

A low pressure area was also spotted 1,140 km east of southeastern Luzon but has not entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

Residents are urged to monitor updates from PAGASA, especially heavy rainfall warnings, which provide more detailed and immediate information compared to weather advisories.

CRISING

MONSOON RAINS

PAGASA

TROPICAL CYCLONE

TROPICAL STORM

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos urged: Veto bill extending term of barangay execs

President Marcos urged: Veto bill extending term of barangay execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
President Marcos should veto the bill seeking to extend the term of barangay officials and again postpone the barangay and...
Headlines
fbtw

Bill lowering age of criminal liability slammed

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Lowering the age of criminal responsibility of minors from 12 to 10 is not justice at all, Rep. Leila de Lima of party-list Mamamayang Liberal said, adding that children should instead be guided to the right pa...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to push &lsquo;mutually beneficial&rsquo; trade deal with US

President Marcos to push ‘mutually beneficial’ trade deal with US

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
On an official visit to the United States, President Marcos has designated Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin: No ICC arrest warrant for Bato

Bersamin: No ICC arrest warrant for Bato

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has not issued a warrant of arrest against former Philippine National Police chief...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine protests China’s travel warning

By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has protested China’s “inaccurate” travel advice, which warned its students about an alleged surge in crimes targeting Chinese nationals in the Philippin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Filipinos won!&rsquo;: Marcos lauds Pacquiao&rsquo;s fight vs Barrios

‘Filipinos won!’: Marcos lauds Pacquiao’s fight vs Barrios

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised boxer and former senator Manny Pacquiao for his performance in the match against Mexican...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin, Estrella, Remulla tapped as caretakers as Marcos flies to Washington

Bersamin, Estrella, Remulla tapped as caretakers as Marcos flies to Washington

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, along with two other Cabinet officials, will serve as the country’s caretakers while...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 600 people stranded due to &lsquo;Crising&rsquo; &mdash; PCG

Over 600 people stranded due to ‘Crising’ — PCG

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
More than 600 persons are stranded in some ports in the country due to Tropical Storm “Wipha” (formerly “Crising”),...
Headlines
fbtw
3 reported dead, hurt due to &lsquo;Crising,&rsquo; habagat &mdash; NDRRMC

3 reported dead, hurt due to ‘Crising,’ habagat — NDRRMC

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Three people were reported dead and injured due to the combined effects of tropical storm “Whipa” (formerly Crising),...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with