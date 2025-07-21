Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Thick fog from heavy rainfall covered parts of Tagaytay on July 19, 2025 reducing visibility in highland areas due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" and #CrisingPH.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding provinces — alerting residents to prepare for potential flooding as the southwest monsoon brings heavy downpours across Luzon.

PAGASA's rainfall warning issued at 8 a.m. places Bataan, Cavite, Metro Manila, parts of Zambales, and select areas in Batangas under yellow alert status due to the risk of flooding in flood-prone areas.

The warning covers nine municipalities in Zambales including Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Antonio, San Narciso, Olongapo, Subic and Castillejos, along with seven Batangas municipalities: Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Balayan, Laurel and Calaca.

The weather bureau warned that light to moderate rains with occasional heavy downpours will continue affecting Nueva Ecija and Quezon within the next three hours. Similar conditions are expected to persist over Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, additional Batangas municipalities, and remaining Zambales areas.

A heavy rainfall warning differs from PAGASA's daily weather advisories in that it offers short-term forecasts valid for the next two to three hours and is issued down to the municipal level, using Doppler radar to monitor real-time rainfall intensity.

Meanwhile, PAGASA's weather advisory covers a broader 24-hour period and is issued only at the provincial level to provide general guidance on potential weather disturbances.

What you should do. PAGASA advised the public and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to monitor weather conditions closely and watch for the next warning scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Residents in affected areas should avoid low-lying and flood-prone locations, secure loose outdoor items, and prepare emergency supplies including flashlights, battery-powered radios, and clean water. — Cristina Chi