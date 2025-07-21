^

Weather

Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 9:39am
Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains
Thick fog from heavy rainfall covered parts of Tagaytay on July 19, 2025 reducing visibility in highland areas due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or "Habagat" and #CrisingPH.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding provinces — alerting residents to prepare for potential flooding as the southwest monsoon brings heavy downpours across Luzon.

PAGASA's rainfall warning issued at 8 a.m. places Bataan, Cavite, Metro Manila, parts of Zambales, and select areas in Batangas under yellow alert status due to the risk of flooding in flood-prone areas.

The warning covers nine municipalities in Zambales including Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Antonio, San Narciso, Olongapo, Subic and Castillejos, along with seven Batangas municipalities: Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Balayan, Laurel and Calaca.

The weather bureau warned that light to moderate rains with occasional heavy downpours will continue affecting Nueva Ecija and Quezon within the next three hours. Similar conditions are expected to persist over Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Pampanga, additional Batangas municipalities, and remaining Zambales areas.

A heavy rainfall warning differs from PAGASA's daily weather advisories in that it offers short-term forecasts valid for the next two to three hours and is issued down to the municipal level, using Doppler radar to monitor real-time rainfall intensity. 

Meanwhile, PAGASA's weather advisory covers a broader 24-hour period and is issued only at the provincial level to provide general guidance on potential weather disturbances.

What you should do. PAGASA advised the public and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to monitor weather conditions closely and watch for the next warning scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. 

Residents in affected areas should avoid low-lying and flood-prone locations, secure loose outdoor items, and prepare emergency supplies including flashlights, battery-powered radios, and clean water. — Cristina Chi

PAGASA

RAIN

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA inside PAR has &lsquo;high potential&rsquo; to develop &mdash; PAGASA

LPA inside PAR has ‘high potential’ to develop — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, PAGASA reported the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be located 995 kilometers...
Weather
fbtw
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 days ago
The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into Tropical Depression Crising as...
Weather
fbtw
'Crising' may landfall in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon

'Crising' may landfall in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 days ago
State meteorologists forecast that Tropical Storm Crising may make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands later this...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up as 'Crising' nears, maintains strength
play

Signal No. 1 up as 'Crising' nears, maintains strength

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 days ago
PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 1 over nine provinces in Luzon on Thursday, July 17, as Tropical Depression “Crising”...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

‘Crising’ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Crising is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday, but state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the...
Weather
fbtw
8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Crising has intensified and is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon as “Crising” intensified...
Weather
fbtw
New LPA spotted inside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said that the LPA is estimated to be at 1040 kilometers (km) east of Southeastern...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with