ITCZ to bring rains across Visayas, Mindanao â€” PAGASA

ITCZ to bring rains across Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA

Commuters and motorists brave heavy rains along United Nations Avenue in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rains across Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, September 29, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the rest of Visayas and Mindanao may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Residents of these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Palawan may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.