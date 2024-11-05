More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as â€˜Marceâ€™ advances

^

Weather

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Marce’ advances

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 6:07pm
Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Marce taken as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has placed more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Marce slightly intensifies on Tuesday, November 5.

In its latest cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said that Marce now has maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 160 kph. It is advancing northwestward at a pace of 25 kph. 

The following areas in Luzon are under TCWS No. 1: 

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod)
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora) 

Gale warning. PAGASA has also hoisted a gale warning over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon. 

“Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said. 

  • Batanes, Babuyan Islands and northeastern mainland Cagayan: Up to 7 meters of waves 
  • The remaining seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte: Up to 6 meters of waves 
  • The western seaboard of Ilocos Norte, and the seaboards of Ilocos Sur and Isabela: Up to 5 meters of waves  
  • The remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region; the seaboard of northern Aurora: Up to 4.5 meters of waves 

Meanwhile, the following areas may also experience rough seas with waves ranging from 3 to 3.5 meters: The remaining seaboard of Aurora, the northern and eastern seaboard of Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboards of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, and the western seaboard of Zambales. 

Track and intensity. Marce is expected to move west northwestward until November 6. It may make landfall or pass close to the Babuyan Islands on Thursday. Marce is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on November 8.  

