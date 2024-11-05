More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as â€˜Marceâ€™ advances

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Marce’ advances

Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Marce taken as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has placed more areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Marce slightly intensifies on Tuesday, November 5.

In its latest cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said that Marce now has maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, and gustiness of up to 160 kph. It is advancing northwestward at a pace of 25 kph.

The following areas in Luzon are under TCWS No. 1:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod)

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Gale warning. PAGASA has also hoisted a gale warning over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

“Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside,” PAGASA said.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands and northeastern mainland Cagayan: Up to 7 meters of waves

The remaining seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte: Up to 6 meters of waves

The western seaboard of Ilocos Norte, and the seaboards of Ilocos Sur and Isabela: Up to 5 meters of waves

The remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region; the seaboard of northern Aurora: Up to 4.5 meters of waves

Meanwhile, the following areas may also experience rough seas with waves ranging from 3 to 3.5 meters: The remaining seaboard of Aurora, the northern and eastern seaboard of Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboards of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, and the western seaboard of Zambales.

Track and intensity. Marce is expected to move west northwestward until November 6. It may make landfall or pass close to the Babuyan Islands on Thursday. Marce is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on November 8.