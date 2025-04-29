LPA trough, two weather systems to bring rains; 18 areas face â€˜dangerâ€™ heat â€” PAGASA

LPA trough, two weather systems to bring rains; 18 areas face ‘danger’ heat — PAGASA

Metro Manila covered in dark and cloudy skies on March 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and two other weather systems may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, April 29, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was estimated at 695 kilometers east of Davao City.

However, the LPA has a low possibility of developing into a typhoon.

Due to the LPA's trough, the Caraga and Davao Region may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao and Palawan may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

According to PAGASA, the LPA is embedded along with the ITCZ.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Heat index

Scorching temperatures are expected in 18 areas across the country. Forecast heat index values in these areas range from 42°C to 45°C.

Sangley Point in Cavite is forecast to experience a heat index of up to 45°C.

The following areas will be under the “danger” heat index classification:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Cubi Port, Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 42°C

TAU, Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

Coron, Palawan: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

CMU Agromet, Musuan, Bukidnon: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 43°C

NAIA, Pasay City: 44°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 44°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 44°C

PAGASA has placed other areas of the Philippines under "extreme caution," with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some regions are expected to experience "caution" levels between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the weather agency has advised the public to maintain hydration and minimize their time in direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Furthermore, PAGASA strongly recommended avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the period of peak heat.