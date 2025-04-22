26 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index â€” PAGASA

^

26 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 9:00am
Fur-parents dress their doggies with hats and sunglasses while cooling off in inflatable pools at the paw park of a mall in Taytay, Rizal on April 21, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six areas across the Philippines are forecast to experience dangerous heat on Tuesday, April 22.

In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several locations under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

San Ildefonso in Bulacan province is expected to record the highest heat index at 46°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 42°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C
  • Calayan, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • TAU, Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C
  • Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac City: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 42°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C
  • BIA-Daraga, Albay: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 43°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 43°C
  • Cubi Pt. Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 44°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 45°C

Several other regions fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

To avoid heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, PAGASA urged residents in affected areas to drink plenty of fluids and reduce time spent in direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest part of the afternoon. They also advised against physically demanding activities outdoors.

Cloudy skies, scattered rains

Some parts of the Philippines may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to two weather systems. 

Davao Region, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

