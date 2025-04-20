^

April 20 Weather: Easterlies to bring cloudy skies this Easter Sunday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 9:40am
Fair weather and cloudy skies loom over towering condominium and office buildings of the Ortigas Business District at the boundary of Pasig and Mandaluyong Cities on April 4, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain on Easter Sunday due to the easterlies, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its April 20 weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

PAGASA also warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

The easterlies may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms to Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Sarangani.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

