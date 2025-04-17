10 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index on Maundy Thursday

^

10 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Maundy Thursday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 17, 2025 | 9:30am
A woman uses an umbrella to shield from the sun during a hot day in Manila on March 3, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Ten areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Thursday, April 17, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 43°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 42°C
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 42°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Dumangas City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 43°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Other parts of the country are also under an "extreme caution" heat index, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Some areas, meanwhile, are forecast to experience heat index levels within the "caution" range of 27°C to 32°C.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, PAGASA urged residents in affected areas to stay hydrated and reduce time spent in direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest parts of the day. The weather bureau further advised the public to avoid physically demanding outdoor activities.

Easterlies

According to PAGASA, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

PAGASA warned residents of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in these areas.

