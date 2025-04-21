^

Scorching heat to grip 19 areas with 'danger' alert

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 9:01am
A woman uses an umbrella to shield from the sun during a hot day in Manila on March 3, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Nineteen areas across the Philippines are forecast to endure dangerous heat on Monday, April 21.

In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several locations under the "danger" classification, with forecast heat index values between 42°C and 44°C.

Under this category, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and prolonged exposure may lead to heat stroke.

The following areas are under the "danger" heat index classification:

  • NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 42°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • Cubi Port, Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C
  • San Idelfonso, Bulacan: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 43°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 44°C

Other regions are also under an "extreme caution" heat index levels, ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will see "caution" levels between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised residents in affected areas to stay hydrated and limit exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, to prevent heat-related illnesses. The bureau also recommended avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

Cloudy skies, rain

Some areas may see relief from the heat as two weather systems bring clouds and rain, according to PAGASA.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect parts of southern Mindanao, while easterlies will influence the rest of the country.

The Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas as a result of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Elsewhere in Mindanao, the ITCZ may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers or thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

 

EASTERLIES

HEAT INDEX

ITCZ

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
