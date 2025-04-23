Blistering heat to persist in 25 areas, up to 45°C

Pedestrians use umbrellas as soaring temperatures hit Manila on March 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-five areas across the country will experience blistering heat, with temperatures soaring to as high as 45°Celsius on Wednesday, April 23, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

According to its latest bulletin, PAGASA recorded similar scorching temperatures on April 22, with 25 areas also experiencing dangerous heat levels between 42°C and 44°C.

On Wednesday, Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to reach 45°C. This city, along with Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Cubi Point in Subic Bay, and Dumangas in Iloilo, has been under extreme heat conditions for the past week.

The other 24 areas expected to fall within dangerous heat levels include:

Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 43°C

MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union - 43°C

Calayan, Cagayan - 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan - 44°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 44°C

ISU, Echague, Isabela - 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora - 43°C

Casiguran, Aurora - 43°C

Iba, Zambales - 42°C

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 42°C

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City - 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan - 42°C

TAU, Camiling, Tarlac - 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite - 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas - 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan - 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay - 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo - 42°C

Other areas — except Baguio City and La Trinidad in Benguet, which are forecast to reach a milder 29°C— are expected to experience temperatures ranging from 36°C to 41°C, falling under the "extreme caution" category.

PAGASA Forecast heat indices in various areas across the Philippines as of April 22, 5 p.m.

The public is advised to stay hydrated, wear light and loose clothing, minimize exposure to intense heat, and seek shade or stay in well-ventilated areas.

Weather forecast

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA reported two weather systems currently affecting the country.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms over parts of Mindanao, including:

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Sarangani

Basilan

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Meanwhile, easterlies — or warm winds from the Pacific — are bringing overcast skies and chances of rain to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

These weather conditions may trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

PAGASA is not monitoring any low-pressure area within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.