April 28: LPA spotted near GenSan; 13 areas under â€˜dangerâ€™ heat index

April 28: LPA spotted near GenSan; 13 areas under ‘danger’ heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 9:28am
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted near General Santos City and may bring cloudy skies and scattered rain, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA on Monday, April 28.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located approximately 695 kilometers east of General Santos City.

PAGASA reported that the LPA is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which may also affect Mindanao. Meanwhile, the easterlies are expected to influence weather conditions across the rest of the country.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Daniel Villamil, the LPA has a low chance of developing into a typhoon.

Due to the ITCZ, the Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao and Palawan may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, influenced by the easterlies.

Heat index

Thirteen areas across the country may experience scorching temperatures on Monday, with heat index levels reaching the “danger” category, according to PAGASA’s latest bulletin.

Forecast heat index values in these areas range from 42°Celsius to 44°C.

The following areas will be under the “danger” heat index classification:

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C 
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 42°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 42°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 42°C
  • Siquijor, Siquijor: 42°C
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43°C
  • Sangley Point, Cavite: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are expected to experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised the public to stay hydrated and minimize exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon, to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The agency also strongly recommended avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat conditions.

