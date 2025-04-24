28 areas under â€˜danger' heat index â€” PAGASA

28 areas under ‘danger' heat index — PAGASA

Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight areas across the country may expect scorching temperatures on Thursday, April 24.

In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

The following areas are under the "danger" heat index level:

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC

Aparri, Cagayan: 42ºC

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC

Coron, Palawan: 42ºC

Cuyo, Palawan: 42ºC

Legazpi City, Albay: 42ºC

Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC

Roxas City, Capiz: 42ºC

Bacnotan, La Union: 43ºC

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 43ºC

CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43ºC

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 43ºC

TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43ºC

Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac: 43ºC

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC

Alabat, Quezon: 43ºC

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43ºC

La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 43ºC

Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 43ºC

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela: 44ºC

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 44ºC

Casiguran, Aurora: 44ºC

Iba, Zambales: 44ºC

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 44ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 45ºC

Several other regions fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised those in areas experiencing high temperatures to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids and to limit their time in direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon, in order to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

The public was also urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.