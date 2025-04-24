^

Weather

28 areas under ‘danger' heat index — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 11:00am
28 areas under â€˜danger' heat index â€” PAGASA
Children and an adult cool off in a makeshift pool beside a street on a hot day in Manila on April 1, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight areas across the country may expect scorching temperatures on Thursday, April 24.

In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

The following areas are under the "danger" heat index level:

  • NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 42ºC
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC
  • Coron, Palawan: 42ºC
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42ºC
  • Legazpi City, Albay: 42ºC
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 42ºC
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 43ºC
  • Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 43ºC
  • CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43ºC
  • San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 43ºC
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43ºC
  • Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac: 43ºC
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC
  • Alabat, Quezon: 43ºC
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43ºC
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43ºC
  • La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 43ºC
  • Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 43ºC
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44ºC
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 44ºC
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 44ºC
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 44ºC
  • Iba, Zambales: 44ºC
  • Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 44ºC
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 45ºC

Several other regions fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.

PAGASA advised those in areas experiencing high temperatures to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids and to limit their time in direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon, in order to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. 

The public was also urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

HEAT

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

TEMPERATURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
April 20 Weather: Easterlies to bring cloudy skies this Easter Sunday

April 20 Weather: Easterlies to bring cloudy skies this Easter Sunday

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
The Philippines may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain on Easter Sunday due to the easterlies, state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
Dangerous heat grips 16 areas on Good Friday, mostly in Central Luzon

Dangerous heat grips 16 areas on Good Friday, mostly in Central Luzon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 days ago
Sixteen areas across the Philippines should brace for dangerous heat levels on Good Friday, April 18. Most of them are in...
Weather
fbtw
17 areas under danger heat index on April 10 &mdash; PAGASA

17 areas under danger heat index on April 10 — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Seventeen areas in the Philippines may experience scorching heat of up to 43°C, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
14 areas under 'danger&rsquo; heat index on Holy Tuesday &mdash; PAGASA

14 areas under 'danger’ heat index on Holy Tuesday — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that these areas fall under the “danger” classification, with...
Weather
fbtw
10 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on Maundy Thursday

10 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Maundy Thursday

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
18 areas on danger alert; Los Ba&ntilde;os seen hitting 50&deg;C on Holy Wednesday

18 areas on danger alert; Los Baños seen hitting 50°C on Holy Wednesday

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
PAGASA reported that several areas are under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging...
Weather
fbtw
April 14: 2 weather systems may bring rain, cloudy skies

April 14: 2 weather systems may bring rain, cloudy skies

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers may be expected across the Philippines due to two weather systems, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Pasay City, 24 other areas face 'danger' heat index levels on Holy Monday

Pasay City, 24 other areas face 'danger' heat index levels on Holy Monday

10 days ago
Pasay City and at least 24 other areas across the Philippines could experience dangerous heat index levels on Holy Monday,...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: 19 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on Palm Sunday

PAGASA: 19 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on Palm Sunday

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
Nineteen areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures on Sunday, April 13, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA says 16 areas under 'danger' heat index on Araw ng Kagitingan

PAGASA says 16 areas under 'danger' heat index on Araw ng Kagitingan

By Ian Laqui | April 9, 2025 - 9:35am
Sixteen areas in the Philippines may experience scorching heat of up to 44°Celsius, state weather bureau PAGASA said...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with