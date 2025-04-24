28 areas under â€˜danger' heat index â€” PAGASA

28 areas under ‘danger' heat index — PAGASA
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-eight areas across the country may expect scorching temperatures on Thursday, April 24.
In its latest heat index bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 45°C.
The following areas are under the "danger" heat index level:
- NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
- Aparri, Cagayan: 42ºC
- Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC
- Coron, Palawan: 42ºC
- Cuyo, Palawan: 42ºC
- Legazpi City, Albay: 42ºC
- Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC
- Roxas City, Capiz: 42ºC
- Bacnotan, La Union: 43ºC
- Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga: 43ºC
- CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija: 43ºC
- San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 43ºC
- TAU Camiling, Tarlac: 43ºC
- Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac: 43ºC
- Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC
- Alabat, Quezon: 43ºC
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 43ºC
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC
- CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43ºC
- La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental: 43ºC
- Panglao International Airport, Bohol: 43ºC
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44ºC
- ISU Echague, Isabela: 44ºC
- Baler (Radar), Aurora: 44ºC
- Casiguran, Aurora: 44ºC
- Iba, Zambales: 44ºC
- Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 44ºC
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 45ºC
Several other regions fall under the “extreme caution” category with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas will experience “caution” levels between 27°C and 32°C.
PAGASA advised those in areas experiencing high temperatures to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids and to limit their time in direct sunlight, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon, in order to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.
The public was also urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
