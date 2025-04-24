^

Weather

Easterlies, ITCZ to bring rains across country

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 9:20am
Cloudy weather covers the skies of Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies with rains across the country on Thursday, April 24, state weather bureau  PAGASA said. 

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect southern Mindanao, while the easterlies may affect the rest of the country.

Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Occidental, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ. 

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The ITCZ may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

The state weather bureau warned residents affected by the easterlies of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

