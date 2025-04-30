LPA trough, ITCZ to bring rains; Dagupan may hit 47Â°C â€” PAGASA

LPA trough, ITCZ to bring rains; Dagupan may hit 47°C — PAGASA

Fair weather and cloudy skies loom over towering condominium and office buildings of the Ortigas Business District at the boundary of Pasig and Mandaluyong Cities on April 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems may bring cloudy skies and scattered rains to some parts of the country on Wednesday, April 30, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA) is estimated at 805 kilometers east of Southern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. The LPA is also embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), affecting some areas.

However, the LPA has a low chance of developing into a typhoon, according to PAGASA.

The Davao Region may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA.

The state weather bureau warned residents of this area of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Palawan and the rest of Mindanao may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Heat index

Scorching temperatures are expected in 17 areas across the country, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Dagupan City, Pangasinan may experience the highest heat index at 47°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index classification:

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

ISU - Echague, Isabela: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Clark Airport, Pampanga: 42°C

Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City: 43°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite: 43°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 43°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 46°C

PAGASA also cautioned that other parts of the Philippines are under "extreme caution" due to heat index levels between 33°C and 41°C, while some areas will experience "caution" levels from 27°C to 32°C.

The state weather bureau advised the public to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure during the hottest hours and avoid strenuous outdoor activities to prevent heatstroke and related illnesses.