Dangerous heat grips 16 areas on Good Friday, mostly in Central Luzon

Individuals endure the scorching heat of the sun along United Nations Avenue in Manila on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience dangerous heat levels on Good Friday, April 18, with most located in Central Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA warned that several areas could reach dangerous heat levels, mostly around 42°Celsius, with the highest expected to reach 43°C.

These readings fall within the second-highest category in PAGASA’s heat index, just below the “extremely dangerous” level that poses a high risk of heat stroke.

Dangerous heat levels — ranging from 42°C to 51°C — may cause heat cramps and exhaustion. Prolonged exposure to such conditions may lead to heat stroke.

Here are the 16 areas under “danger” heat levels:

NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 42°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 42°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C

Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C

San Ildefonso, Bulacan: 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite City: 43°C

Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 42°C

Infanta, Quezon: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao: 42°C

Although fewer areas are under dangerous heat levels today, nearly all are still facing heat indices classified as “extreme caution” or 33°C to 41°C.

According to PAGASA, 30 areas across the country will be sweltering in temperatures ranging from 40°C to 41°C. Several of these areas are found in the Mimaropa region, Bicol region and Central Luzon.

So far, only Baguio City and La Trinidad, Benguet are feeling some relief, with heat indices at 27°C and 28°C — the only ones below 30°C nationwide.

PAGASA PAGASA's heat index readings as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.

What to do under extreme heat

The public is urged to stay alert for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as headaches, vomiting and muscle cramps, which may signal fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat may lead to more severe symptoms, including confusion, loss of consciousness or seizures.

Health authorities advise staying in shaded or well-ventilated areas, wearing light clothing, using cold compresses or ice packs, and staying hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water daily.

Juices with electrolytes are also recommended. When outdoors, people are encouraged to wear hats, caps or umbrellas.

Clear skies

As of PAGASA’s 5 a.m. advisory, most of the country is expected to have clear skies on Good Friday, with only the easterlies affecting weather conditions.

These may bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and other parts of the country.