'Pokemon' voice actor James Carter Cathcart dies at 71

James Carter Cathcart between some of the characters he voiced on "Pokémon"

MANILA, Philippines — American voice actor James Carter Cathcart, best known for voicing multiple "Pokémon" characters, has passed away after a battle with throat cancer. He was 71 years old.

Among the many characers he voiced during the long-running anime were Professor Oak, his grandson and Ash Ketchum's initial rival Gary Oak, Team Rocket member James and the talking Pokemon Meowth.

Cathcart began his "Pokémon" stint in the very episode, going on to voice characters in over 700 episodes across 25 seasons and more than 15 movies.

Outside of "Pokémon," Cathcart lent his voice to animated shows like "One Piece," "Yu-Gi-Oh!," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," as well as voiceover work for commercials.

Cathcart, who also went by Jimmy Zoppi, retired from voice acting in 2023 upon being diagnosed with throat cancer.

"Pokémon" co-star Erica Schroeder, who voiced Nurse Joy among many others, paid tribute to Cathcart on Instagram as she called the actor a "dear sweet man."

"I will miss you. The community will miss you. The world will miss you. One of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls no longer walks with us," Schroeder said. "You were one of a kind, a gentle, beautiful, playful genius and I was happy to call you my friend."

Schroeder ended by calling Cathcart a "master of the pen, piano, and microphone" beloved by peers and family.

