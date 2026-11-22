ABS-CBN, GMA end 'PBB Collab 3.0' livestreams over online harassment

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and GMA have discontinued the livestreams of their hit reality show "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0," citing maliciously edited videos and online harassment targeting housemates.

The announcement was made on Saturday, November 21, following the circulation of controversial clips and a review by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) over complaints from viewers.

In a joint statement, the networks said the livestream was intended to help viewers get to know the housemates better outside the nightly episodes aired on television.

Livestreaming was part of previous editions of the show, but showrunners cited malicious edits that twist narratives and affect some housemates.

"Irresponsible netizens have misused or taken advantage of the livestream to maliciously create false stories that are libelous. These twisted narratives that malign some of the housemates and instigate hate against them spread a toxic environment online," the statement read.

It added that the videos were "irresponsibly" shared on social media even before the show was able to process and guide the housemates.

"For the safety and well-being of our Housemates and their families, ABS-CBN and GMA have decided to stop all livestreams of 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0' effective tonight (21 Nov 2026).

"ABS-CBN and GMA condemn cyberbullying, coordinated online harassment, threats, and abuse in social media. We encourage everyone to show kindness and respect for our Housemates and for one another. Together, let us enjoy 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0' and create a positive and healthy social media environment," it added.

Regular viewers will have to make do with episodes aired nightly on GMA-7 and ABS-CBN platforms, as well as official content and the newly launched supplementary show "iWant PBB Extra."

Apart from the announcement, Saturday's episode also saw the exit of houseguest Robbie Jaworski and the eviction of Cianne Dominguez and Nicole Fortuna.

On November 19, the regulatory board reported receiving more than 1,300 complaints from viewers, up from more than 100 complaints reported a week earlier.

ABS-CBN earlier expressed its willingness to discuss the complaints with the MTRCB, emphasizing its commitment to responsible storytelling and the well-being of the housemates.

RELATED: 'Pinoy Big Brother' welcomes discussions with MTRCB following complaint submissions