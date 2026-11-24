Tigers fight for survival vs also-ran Falcons

UST sports a 7-6 card, a full game behind Far Eastern University and La Salle with both 8-5 slates, entering the final two playdates of the two-round eliminations with only two semifinal seats left.

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – DLSZ vs UE (16U Step-ladder)

10 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Women)

12 p.m. – UST vs AdU (Women)

2:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE (Men)

5 p.m. – UST vs AdU (Men)

7:30 p.m. – UP vs UE (Women)

MANILA, Philippines — Win and stay alive.

University Santo Tomas, no ifs and no buts, shoots for a must-win setto against also-ran Adamson to force a playoff for the last Final Four ticket in the penultimate prelims playdate of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 5 p.m. for the main bill of the double-header, including a non-bearing match between Ateneo (5-8) and the University of the East (1-12) at 2:30 p.m.

UST sports a 7-6 card, a full game behind Far Eastern University and La Salle with both 8-5 slates, entering the final two playdates of the two-round eliminations with only two semifinal seats left.

Reigning champion La Salle and FEU will gun for each other’s heads on Saturday for a bevy of luxurious prizes — secure an outright Final Four ticket and avoid a possible knockout with UST as well keep its hope flickering for a Top-Two finish plus a twice-to-beat incentive.

The loser gets a tougher path, but that’s only if UST gets through Adamson first.

Otherwise, the Final Four is complete regardless of the result of the last playdate, including the battle for No. 1 and sure win-once bonus between NU (9-4) and UP (9-4).

“At this point, we can’t even think about La Salle and FEU anymore. We’re just thinking of ourselves. Every single game is a do-or-die for us, and it should show in the way we play,” said assistant coach Peter Martin.

Getting the job done, however, is not a walk in the park given the Growling Tigers’ struggle against the already eliminated but always formidable Soaring Falcons.

UST absorbed an 85-57 beating at the hands of Adamson in the first round, and that should serve enough warning how steep the climb would be just in order to stay alive.

Ateneo, UE and Adamson are already out of contention, with the Soaring Falcons (5-8) looking to play spoiler and drag the Growling Tigers (7-6) on to the exit door as well.

“Kabado kami. Lason sa amin ang Adamson eh, even last year. We’re no match in the first round. We’re going to look back at why we lost and marami kaming aayusin. We know Adamson is out na, so lalong nakakatakot din,” added Martin, tasking MVP contender Amiel Acido, Mark Llemit and Collins Akowe to lead the charge.

In the women's division, back-to-back reigning champion UST eyes a 14-0 sweep and outright finals berth against at Adamson (8-5) at 12 p.m. after the key duel between Final Four hopefuls Ateneo (6-6) and FEU (6-6) at 10 a.m. UP (6-6) seeks to stay in the hunt as well in the nightcap against also-ran UE (1-11) at 7:30 p.m.