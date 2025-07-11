Joshua Garcia shares how Carlo Aquino helped him pull off emotional scene

'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' stars (from left) Carlo Aquino, Anne Curtis and Joshua Garcia.

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia credits his one-on-one and bonding sessions with fellow introvert Carlo Aquino for pulling off their roles in “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.”

Joshua described himself as the shy and quiet type, and he saw how his TV brother, Carlo, is similar to him.

It is often said that when two introverts are put together in one room, the silence could be deafening. But Joshua was thankful for the bonding sessions and immersions that they did before finally shooting their upcoming series.

“Ang laking tulong na naging open kami sa isa’t isa. Sobrang open lang namin sa set,” Joshua said at last Wednesday’s intimate media conference for their show held in Timog, Quezon City.

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar, who helms the adaptation of the popular Korean drama of the same name, said that Carlo was the first to immerse himself in a school for people with autism.

Carlo plays Joshua's older brother who is on the autism disorder spectrum. Joshua's role is his brother’s sole caregiver.

The director shared how the two introverted actors helped each other on the set. Alviar said that she would call Carlo when Joshua needs help on his scenes, and the seasoned Carlo, a former child star and now one of the most competent actors in the country, would be handy on these crucial takes.

“‘Pag may emotional scenes siya na nawawala na siya (Joshua) sa character, tatawagin si Caloy (Carlo). Super supportive niya kasi nasa standby siya area, kakausapin niya si Joshua in character. May chemistry. They help each other,” Alviar shared.

Joshua affirmed Carlo helping him in his scenes. The actor even shared one incident when Carlo helped him in his scenes.

“May eksena na hirap na hirap akong umiyak talaga. Nakasandal lang ako sa may pader. Wala akong kinakausap. Bigla siyang lumipat sa likod ko. Hindi ko alam na siya ‘yun pero alam kong siya ‘yun. Hindi ako lumingon pero nagawa ko ‘yung scene,” Joshua said.

