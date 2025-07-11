^

Entertainment

Joshua Garcia shares how Carlo Aquino helped him pull off emotional scene

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 8:53am
Joshua Garcia shares how Carlo Aquino helped him pull off emotional scene
'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' stars (from left) Carlo Aquino, Anne Curtis and Joshua Garcia.
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia credits his one-on-one and bonding sessions with fellow introvert Carlo Aquino for pulling off their roles in “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.” 

Joshua described himself as the shy and quiet type, and he saw how his TV brother, Carlo, is similar to him. 

It is often said that when two introverts are put together in one room, the silence could be deafening. But Joshua was thankful for the bonding sessions and immersions that they did before finally shooting their upcoming series. 

“Ang laking tulong na naging open kami sa isa’t isa. Sobrang open lang namin sa set,” Joshua said at last Wednesday’s intimate media conference for their show held in Timog, Quezon City. 

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar, who helms the adaptation of the popular Korean drama of the same name, said that Carlo was the first to immerse himself in a school for people with autism. 

Carlo plays Joshua's older brother who is on the autism disorder spectrum. Joshua's role is his brother’s sole caregiver. 

The director shared how the two introverted actors helped each other on the set. Alviar said that she would call Carlo when Joshua needs help on his scenes, and the seasoned Carlo, a former child star and now one of the most competent actors in the country, would be handy on these crucial takes. 

“‘Pag may emotional scenes siya na nawawala na siya (Joshua) sa character, tatawagin si Caloy (Carlo). Super supportive niya kasi nasa standby siya area, kakausapin niya si Joshua in character. May chemistry. They help each other,” Alviar shared. 

Joshua affirmed Carlo helping him in his scenes. The actor even shared one incident when Carlo helped him in his scenes. 

“May eksena na hirap na hirap akong umiyak talaga. Nakasandal lang ako sa may pader. Wala akong kinakausap. Bigla siyang lumipat sa likod ko. Hindi ko alam na siya ‘yun pero alam kong siya ‘yun. Hindi ako lumingon pero nagawa ko ‘yung scene,” Joshua said. 

RELATED: ‘Sino ba naman ako?’: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

CARLO AQUINO

DIREK MAE CRUZ-ALVIAR

JOSHUA GARCIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala went viral on social media after their photos in Ninoy Aquino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga gives us reason to keep Pinoy pride alive

Lea Salonga gives us reason to keep Pinoy pride alive

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Is there anything that Lea Salonga cannot achieve?
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Actress-host Anne Curtis clapped back at a social media user who questioned her hosting award at the 53rd Box Office...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Sino ba naman ako?&rsquo;: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

‘Sino ba naman ako?’: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Joshua Garcia is like a fanboy who was granted a wish to spend time — even intimate scenes — with the Philippines’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Netflix has tapped "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok to headline a live-action series adaptation of popular web...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Anne Curtis sharing a stage with Park Seo-joon? What a dream!
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Rico Blanco, James Reid, Yeng Constantino, and Mayonnaise were among the surprise acts joining a stacked line-up that already...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with