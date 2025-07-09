I choose you: Pope Leo signs 'Popplio' Pokemon card

Composite photos of Pope Leo XIV and the Pokemon card he signed

MANILA, Philippines — A young Catholic made Pope Leo XIV's day after the leader of the Church signed a card of a Pokémon sharing nearly the same name as him.

A post on Reddit began circulating that a Pokémon fan was able to ask Pope Leo to sign his card featuring Popplio, a water Pokémon from Generation VII.

Reddit user ReptileCake then confirmed that he indeed got to see the pope in person and even posted the signed card as proof.

The individual was in the Vatican with a youth group from Denmark's Diocese of Copenhagen as part of Jubilee Year celebrations.

ReptileCake brought with him two versions of Popplio and upon showing the card to Pope Leo, the Supreme Pontiff laughed and even showed it to nearby guards.

Vatican Media Pope Leo XIV signs a Pokémon card

Pope Leo blessed a Reverse Holo version of the card then signed a regular version with a ballpoint pen ReptileCake had on him.

"It's just a funny joke that his Holiness indulged in with me, that's worth more than any monetary value can satisfy," the Reddit user said.

ReptileCake added that he intends to keep the card as a "personal artifact" and will keep it in a protective sleeve.

Popplio, which resembles a seal, is a starter Pokémon from the Sun and Moon games that came out in 2016.

Leo XIV, who was born Robert Francis Prevost, became pope last May and is the first pope to have been born in the United States.

