Final Four order to be decided in last UAAP elims playdate

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – FEU-D vs DLSZ (16U Stepladder)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs UE (Women’s)

12 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Women’s)

2:30 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Men’s)

5 p.m. – NU vs UP (Men’s)

7:30 p.m. – NU vs UP (Women’s)

MANILA, Philippines — Save the best for last.

League leaders University of the Philippines, National University, Far Eastern University and reigning champion La Salle dispute the two handsome prizes to determine the Final Four order in the last prelims playdate of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tourney Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

An outright twice-to-beat bonus is for grabs when the Fighting Maroons and the Bulldogs clash at 5 p.m. following the equally big tussle between the Green Archers and the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. for an automatic Final Four ticket without any playoff plus a chance at the last incentive at stake.

Both UP and NU sport 9-4 cards in the duel for the No. 1 seed, with the loser facing the winner between La Salle and FEU — both at 8-5 — for the last semifinal prize.

The loser in the Archers-Tams battle then will be relegated to the playoff setto for the last seat in the semifinals against University Santo Tomas, which strung four straight wins to finish at 8-6 and stay in contention.

And head coach Sean Chambers wants no piece of that extra match, looking to prove their contender status by catching the third big fish on their kill list.

"At the end of the day, in order for us to belong, we have to beat NU, UP and La Salle. That’s to show that we’re actually getting to the level of respect that we’re trying to get at FEU and bring back the glory days," declared Chambers.

FEU, which barely missed the Final Four last year at No. 5, was the culprit in the derailed twice-to-beat drives of both leaders UP and NU after scoring massive wins last week.

Led by reigning MVP Janrey Pasaol, rising star Kirby Mongcopa, super rookie Cabs Cabonilas and veteran sniper Jorick Bautista, FEU completed a 2-0 sweep of UP this season with a 71-68 escape act before essaying a convincing 85-63 win over NU.

That’s exactly the reason why the Fighting Maroons and the Bulldogs have to gun for each other’s necks with the loser sporting tougher paths to a Top-Two finish instead of an outright finush as early as last week — that in the process injected hope to FEU’s own drive.

The same goes for La Salle, hacking out an 88-80 comeback win over UP last weekend to stay in the hunt for a Final Four edge.

For UP and NU, all’s not lost despite their stumbles, needing just one win to move ahead of the pack and avoid any complications in a royal rumble down the Final Four order.