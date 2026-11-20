Michelle Yeoh to visit Manila for new 'Blade Runner' show

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh will be landing in the Philippines to promote her upcoming series "Blade Runner 2099."

The Prime Video series takes place 50 years after the events of the 2017 film "Blade Runner 2049" where a Replicant named Olwen joins forces with a fugitive going by Cora to hunt a runaway bearing secrets that could affect the future.

Yeoh plays Olwen, who is nearing the end of her life, while Hunter Schafer takes on the Blade Runner Cora. Joining them in the limited series cast are Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben and Matthew Needham.

The Oscar winner will meet with media and creators from around the Asia-Pacific region during her Manila visit to discuss her experiences portraying Olwen.

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She will also join a special advance screening of the show's first two episodes ahead of its wide premiere on November 25.

In 2023, Yeoh became the first individual who identifies as Asian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, part of a seven-award haul for Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The actress rose to fame acting in Hong Kong action films such as "Police Story 3: Supercop" and "Wing Chun." Western audiences later saw her in the Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" and the wuxia movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Yeoh went on to appear in "Crazy Rich Asians," "Memoirs of a Geisha," "Sunshine," the third "Mummy" film, two Marvel movies, and the two-part "Wicked" films.

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