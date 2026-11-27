PGFlex Invitational cagefest: UP stays in semis race; CEU remains unscathed

MANILA, Philippines — Centro Escolar University formalized its claim to the No. 1 seed after notching its sixth straight win, while defending champion University of the Philippines kept its own Final Four bid alive in the PGFlex Invitational 2026 Quintana Cup on Thursday, November 26, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The CEU Scorpions leaned on a balanced offensive attack to clobber the Diliman College Blue Dragons, 91-63, to keep their record pristine, while the UP Fighting Maroons rebounded from a stinging defeat in style by crushing the La Salle Archers, 104-78, to even their mark at 3-3.

UP’s win likewise tightened the race for the last three semis berths after drawing level with Letran and Manila Central University, while the Archers finished the elims with a 4-3 mark.

Former UCAL champion Olivarez College capped the day of blowout wins by routing Caloocan’s St. Clare College, 132-91, to bolster its semis hopes after improving to 4-2 in the preseason tournament that has attracted eight teams, including Team B squads from the UAAP and NCAA.

The Knights kept their flickering semis hopes alive after they ambushed the Maroons, 90-88, on Tuesday — thanks to the stellar performances of Mark Esperanza (20 points, six rebounds and seven assists), Noah Asistio (15 points) and Santi Romero (13 points).

That makes Letran’s game against Olivarez on Monday a do-or-die affair.

Geric Vingel Cañete led four CEU players in doubles figures with 17 points on 2 triples. He got able support from Renz Bernardo and Prince Momowei, who each scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, UP’s Irish Coquia got the better of his duel with La Salle’s Agjanti Miller after erupting for 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 from the 3-point area.

Miller was held to just 15 points after averaging 31.2 points in the team’s first six games. Also posting significant numbers were Prosper Onyebuchi (20 points and 9 boards), Bryan Manuel (17 points) and CJ Singson (15). (Pool story)