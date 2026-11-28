Rayver Cruz details Julie Anne San Jose proposal preparations

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rayver Cruz had a tough time hiding from his partner and fellow artist Julie Anne San Jose his plans to propose for months, right up to the day he got on one knee.

The celebrity couple were the guests on the November 27, 2026 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," just a few days after they got engaged.

Upon the host's asking, Rayver shared that Julie had no idea about his plans to pop the question on their fifth anniversary since they often just celebrate by catching a movie and eating out.

The actor expressed gratitude for Julie's family whom he formally approached, without the singer's knowledge, about his proposal intentions last month.

"Medyo bingi-bingi na ako nung araw na 'yun kasi [ang] utal-utal ko and raw emotion na lang lumalabas!" Rayver recalled what his brother Rodjun, who accompanied him that day, said about the moment.

Rayver also emotionally shared that earlier that day he asked guidance from his late mother Beth, who passed away in 2019.

He had actually obtained the engagement ring last April with help of one of his handlers, to which Julie reiterated she had no inkling whatsoever about Rayver's preparations.

Julie only got the idea when after watching a special video at the restaurant, she spotted her family and Rodjun entering the building.

Rayver humorously recounted as well to place the ring on Julie's finger after she got on her knees when he popped the question.

The couple assured their jobs would not be affected by their wedding plans and confirmed the ceremony would very likely take place after Julie's solo concert celebrating her 20th anniversary in entertainment, which may be in the second quarter of 2027.

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