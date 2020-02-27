Sarah Geronimo's 'Tala' reaches 100M views exactly a week after wedding with Matteo Guidicelli

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo’s viral pop song “Tala” hit a new milestone on Thursday morning when its music video broke the 100 million view mark on YouTube, the singer’s first song to do so.

The “Pop Princess” achieved the feat and set a personal record after the said music video, uploaded back in June 2016, racked up over 50 million views just the past month.

The four-year-old dance number regained popularity after the #TalaDanceChallenge or simply #TalaChallenge trended on social media over the new year’s entrance.

Prior to surpassing 100 million YouTube views, the “Tala” music video gained momentum online as Popsters (Sarah G fans) made “SarahGG TALANAT100N” trend on Twitter in a massive show of support.

The song was originally released as part of Sarah's 2015 album "The Great Unknown."

“Tala” even went beyond the local scene, gaining international success and setting records abroad.

In January, it entered the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and made it to Spotify's Global Viral 50, a playlist of the world’s most trending and most shared tracks.

Incidentally, Sarah’s latest achievement comes exactly a week after being wed to longtime boyfriend and now husband Matteo Guidicelli.

On March 1, Sarah will celebrate the 17th anniversary of her "Star for a Night" victory, which launched her singing career under VIVA.