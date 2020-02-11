MOVIES
WATCH: 'Tala' choreographer tells backstory behind dance craze
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines – Did you know that it only took three days to form the dance steps of Sarah Geronimo's international dance craze "Tala"?

This was among the revelations that celebrity choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy shared in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Teacher Georcelle, who invented the steps of "Tala" together with her G-Force family, also revealed how she got involved in the dance, her favorite part of the routine, and why it became big (reaching as far as Africa) over four years since the music video was released.

Teacher Georcelle is among the mentors for the eighth season of Promil Four's i-Shine Talent Camp, a summer program designed to harness the benefits of creative expression and proper mentoring among kids.

This year, i-Shiners will be able to take classes on ballet, theater, art, music or dance starting April 13. The camps will be guided by experts in their craft who have been known for making their mark in respective industries. 

Teacher Georcelle and G-Force family will be holding the i-Shine Dance Camp at the G-Force Dance Centers in Filinvest, Alabang and in their Tomas Morato branch in Quezon City. Award-winning craftsmaster Robert Alejandro will be teaching young artists in Diliman’s own Papemelroti branch together with Arts Director Kara Escay, for the i-Shine Art Camp. 

Budding musicians will learn at the Music School of Ryan Cayabyab guided by National Artist Maestro Ryan Cayabyab. Seasoned thespian and Trumpets president Audie Gemora will help the theater group, teaching children all about acting on the stage with his Trumpets Playshop. 

And for those who want to glide into the world of ballet, they will be learning from Ballet Manila guided by Prima Ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, the Philippines’ first prima ballerina to be soloist with the world-renowned Imperial Russian Ballet. Her i-Shine Ballet Camp will then be held at the Lisa Macuja School of Ballet Manila. – Video by Kat Leandicho

