‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!’ tickets now available for 20th anniversary run

MANILA, Philippines — Tickets are now available for the 20th-anniversary staging of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!”, which returns to the theater stage in April 2027.

Presented by Wishbone Collective, the musical will run from April 2 to May 2027 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Award-winning actress and singer Kim Molina will reprise the role of the iconic superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah, with theater performer Nar Cabico playing Ada.

Joining them in the cast are Almond Bolante as Didi, Shiela Valderrama as Queen Femina, Esteban Mara as Dodong, and Kakai Bautista and Neomi Gonzales as Aling Britney.

Based on Carlo Vergara's acclaimed graphic novel, the musical follows Ada, a gay beautician whose life changes after swallowing a mysterious stone that transforms him into the fearless superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah.

The story combines comedy, fantasy, romance and music while exploring themes of self-acceptance, individuality and the courage to embrace one's identity.

For Wishbone Collective Inc. president Chris Cahilig, the anniversary production is an opportunity to revisit a story that has remained relevant to Filipino audiences over the past two decades.

“Twenty years after ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah’ first made its mark on Philippine theater, we are excited to bring this story back for audiences who have loved it through the years and for a new generation discovering it today,” Cahilig said.

“Its humor, heart, and celebration of individuality continue to resonate, and we hope this production gives everyone another reason to experience the magic of live theater together,” he added.

Ticket details

Tickets are available through Ticket2Me at https://ticket2me.net/ZsazsaZaturnnah.

The production offers six ticket categories, with prices ranging from P2,240 to P4,984.

Tier A – Floor (VIP): P4,984

Tier B – Floor (Patron): P4,704

Tier C – Bleachers (Patron): P4,368

Tier D – Bleachers (General Admission Lower): P3,920

Tier E – Bleachers (General Admission Upper A): P3,584

Tier F – Bleachers (General Admission Upper B): P2,240

Prices are inclusive of VAT but exclusive of ticketing fees.

Group bookings are also available for purchases of at least 15 tickets. Interested parties may email [email protected] with the subject line “ZZZ Bulk Order - Name”.

Those interested in showbuying may send inquiries to the same email address using the subject line “ZZZ Showbuying - Name”.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities may claim their applicable discount rebate at the Front of House on the day of the performance upon presentation of a valid identification card.

Ticket-related concerns may be directed to [email protected] for Ticket2Me purchases or [email protected] for tickets bought directly from the production.

The anniversary staging marks two decades of the musical's place in Philippine theater, bringing back its mix of camp, comedy, music and queer storytelling for longtime fans and a new generation of audiences.

RELATED: Kim Molina returns as Zsazsa Zaturnnah for musical's 20th anniversary