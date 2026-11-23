Andrea Brillantes, Carlos Yulo among 2026 Walk of Fame honorees

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes, Jillian Ward, Olympic champion Carlos Yulo, and actor-director Eric Quizon are among the 13 inductees of the 2026 Walk of Fame Philippines.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation announced its latest batch of honorees, recognizing personalities and groups from entertainment, music, television, sports and social media for their contributions to their respective industries.

Joining them are radio program Boys Night Out, television personalities Geleen Eugenio, Kristina Paner, and dance group Universal Motion Dancers.

Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap will also receive a commemorative star for his contributions to the music industry.

Meanwhile, digital personalities Chinkee Tan, Cong TV, Tim Yap and Wil Dasovich are being recognized for their influence on social media.

Yulo, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is among the sports personalities being honored following his historic achievements that brought international recognition to the Philippines.

The commemorative stars will be unveiled during the annual induction ceremony on December 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastwood City Walk in Quezon City.

Established in 2005 by the late television host German “Kuya Germs” Moreno, the Walk of Fame Philippines recognizes individuals whose achievements have helped shape the country's entertainment industry and popular culture.

Following Moreno's death in January 2016, his son Federico Moreno assumed leadership of the foundation in 2017.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation is led by Chairman Kevin L. Tan, President Federico A. Moreno, Vice President Alice G. Eduardo, Secretary Jose Miguel M. Moreno, Treasurer Jose Mari R. Abacan and Public Relations Officer Christopher E. Cahilig.

Completing the Board of Trustees are Francisco M. Domagoso, Dr. John Joseph M. Nite, Cecilio K. Pedro and Jose P. Magsaysay.

Organized by the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation in partnership with Megaworld Corporation, the December 1 ceremony will gather this year's honorees, entertainment industry personalities and supporters to celebrate the achievements of the inductees.

The foundation will also continue its partnership with the Movie Welfare and Workers Foundation (Mowelfund), with a portion of the event's proceeds allocated to support the organization.

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