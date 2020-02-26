MOVIES
Sarah and Matteo at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Newlywed actor Matteo Guidicelli has attended his first press conference since his wedding with "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo last week.

“It's our sixth day together... It's the best days of my life and it's the best times. We're blessed,” the actor shared gratefully at the press conference today for a new endorsement.

“Everything's the same but I just have somebody beside me all the time... everything's better!”

The longtime couple who first confirmed their relationship in June 2014 got married in a private (but highly publicized) wedding, with a reception in a restaurant in a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City last week.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'

Matteo said that the married life has since treated him well.

“I train the same. I train better. I eat better. I sleep better... Everything’s good!”

4 hours ago
IN PHOTOS: Kathryn Bernardo’s precious moments with her dogs
By Gerald Dizon | 4 hours ago
Dogs touching our hearts and our lives is true for many, even for the most famous of celebrities. Take for example Kathryn...
Entertainment
fbfb
