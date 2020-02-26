Matteo Guidicelli opens up on first week of marriage with Sarah Geronimo

MANILA, Philippines — Newlywed actor Matteo Guidicelli has attended his first press conference since his wedding with "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo last week.

“It's our sixth day together... It's the best days of my life and it's the best times. We're blessed,” the actor shared gratefully at the press conference today for a new endorsement.

“Everything's the same but I just have somebody beside me all the time... everything's better!”

The longtime couple who first confirmed their relationship in June 2014 got married in a private (but highly publicized) wedding, with a reception in a restaurant in a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City last week.

Matteo said that the married life has since treated him well.

“I train the same. I train better. I eat better. I sleep better... Everything’s good!”