MOVIES
MUSIC
Popsters (Sarah G fans) organized a benefit dance event called "Tala Para Sa Taal" to be held in Luneta or Rizal Park at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020.
Viva Records via YouTube, screengrab
'Tala' for Taal: How you can dance to help Taal Volcano victims
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo’s viral dance number “Tala” may not have woken the Taal Volcano as suggested recently by social media conspiracy theorists, but it is certainly bringing out the kindness in Filipinos’ hearts.

Popsters (Sarah G fans) organized a benefit dance event called "Tala Para Sa Taal" to be held in Luneta or Rizal Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

The "dance flash mob for a cause" is the newest take on the popular #TalaDanceChallenge or simply #TalaChallenge, which went viral over the new year’s entrance.

For a modest registration of fee of P100, fans and non-fans alike can go a long way in supporting the areas most heavily affected by Taal Volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption last Sunday afternoon.

The hardest-hit are the provinces of Cavite and Batangas in Region IV-A. Both have been placed under a state of calamity due to the Taal Volcano unrest as an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in effect.

As evacuations continue, the government and affected residents alike have appealed for aid such as donations.

The repurposing of the nearly five-year-old “Tala” is only one of the creative ways imagined by Pinoys to help out their countrymen.

Furthermore, the trending song’s lifespan is only proof of Sarah’s continuing star power and the continuing dedication of her fans.

Sen. Dick Gordon has since thanked and recognized Popsters Official for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Popster Official’s invitation post has been shared almost 20,000 times.

Haven’t learned the dance yet? There’s still time to catch up with these generous dance tutorials from Tala Nation.

POPSTERS SARAH G SARAH GERONIMO TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020 TALA TALA CHALLENGE TALA DANCE TALA DANCE CHALLENGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jo Koy: No joke incorporating Pinoy culture into comedy act
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Filipino-American funnyman Jo Koy has made the Pinoy in him a staple of his stand-up comedy act. From his Filipino mom and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Piolo, Dingdong & Derek light up Dunkin’ Aurora branch
By TEXT AND PHOTOS Ver Paulino | 11 hours ago
Dunkin’ Donuts endorsers Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes and Derek Ramsay brightened up the day at Dunkin’ Donuts...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Achievers in 2019 international pageants
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Win some, lose some.
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
A horror film with Asian take
By Raymond de Asis LoL.A. Correspondent | 11 hours ago
In American horror cinema, Lin Shaye is a superstar.
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
An OPM acoustic show like no other
By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Rey Valera and Joey G will cook up a musical treat like no other on Feb. 7, 8 p.m. at the Palacio De Maynila along Roxas...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein
By Baby A. Gil | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Although he had already won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, members of the Academy Awards still chose to pass up nominating Taron Egerton for Best Actor at the Oscars.
11 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Bela Padilla calls out opportunists, sellers of overpriced face masks
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
"Hoy, wag kayong ganyan!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with