'Tala' for Taal: How you can dance to help Taal Volcano victims

MANILA, Philippines — "Pop Princess" Sarah Geronimo’s viral dance number “Tala” may not have woken the Taal Volcano as suggested recently by social media conspiracy theorists, but it is certainly bringing out the kindness in Filipinos’ hearts.

Popsters (Sarah G fans) organized a benefit dance event called "Tala Para Sa Taal" to be held in Luneta or Rizal Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The "dance flash mob for a cause" is the newest take on the popular #TalaDanceChallenge or simply #TalaChallenge, which went viral over the new year’s entrance.

For a modest registration of fee of P100, fans and non-fans alike can go a long way in supporting the areas most heavily affected by Taal Volcano’s phreatic (steam-driven) eruption last Sunday afternoon.

The hardest-hit are the provinces of Cavite and Batangas in Region IV-A. Both have been placed under a state of calamity due to the Taal Volcano unrest as an Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) remains in effect.

As evacuations continue, the government and affected residents alike have appealed for aid such as donations.

The repurposing of the nearly five-year-old “Tala” is only one of the creative ways imagined by Pinoys to help out their countrymen.

Furthermore, the trending song’s lifespan is only proof of Sarah’s continuing star power and the continuing dedication of her fans.

Sen. Dick Gordon has since thanked and recognized Popsters Official for the initiative.

Thank you, @popsters25 for this initiative and for choosing the Philippine Red Cross as your partner in helping the communities affected by #TaalEruption2020. #TeamSarah #popsters #teamgoodness pic.twitter.com/lOzC9mkFLo — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Popster Official’s invitation post has been shared almost 20,000 times.

Haven’t learned the dance yet? There’s still time to catch up with these generous dance tutorials from Tala Nation.